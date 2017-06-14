Watch: Kate McKinnon Reenacts Jeff Sessions Senate Hearing on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Kate McKinnon has charmed audiences all season long on Saturday Night Live with her impressions of political figures like Hillary Clinton and Kellyanne Conway, but since the show is currently on hiatus, fans have had to go without their weekly dose of hilarious sketches.

Thanks to Seth Meyers, however, fans got to see McKinnon’s impression skills in action once again when the comedian reprised her impression of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, reprising his recent Senate testimony.

“Because we’re off, I couldn’t help myself,” McKinnon said before beginning, “Oath. Oath is such a strong word. Now, when I said oath, I thought I was saying oats in one of those lisp-y Barcelona accents.”

She also addressed reports of Sessions’ meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, saying, “I only met him two times. Three times. Okay, three times, but the third, the third time was in a men’s restroom and we were just talkin’ about what a trial it is to get soap outta those electric soap dispensers.”

“As for [former F.B.I. director] Jim Comey,” the comedian continued, “he asked me to keep Trump outta his way, right? And they’re saying I didn’t respond. But the truth is I didn’t hear ’em ’cause, now, this guy was about 6-foot-8 and I had heard a sound above my head. I thought it was a cicada.”

McKinnon admitted that it’s tough for her to be out of season on SNL, as she feels like “There’s a party going on and I’m not there.”

“And I know what’s going on because I read it on the Internet, but I can’t comment on it,” she cracked.



The star also admitted that Sessions is one of her favorite political characters to portray. “For me, Sesh, there’s a joyfulness with which he proceeds,” she said.

Watch McKinnon’s full reenactment above.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @GiGiCaponePR