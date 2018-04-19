Kate Hudson Posts Weekend ‘Water Baby’ Video

Amid news that she is expecting, actress Kate Hudson took a moment to relax in the pool with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa over the weekend.

In a new Instagram clip posted Monday, the 38-year-old became a “water baby” when she took a quick dip in the pool. In the short clip, Hudson is seen practicing her freestyle stroke as Fujikawa looks on.

Weekend 💛☀️ #WaterBaby A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Apr 15, 2018 at 9:50am PDT

The clip comes just a week after Hudson took to Instagram to post a video of a balloon-popping gender reveal party, announcing that she and Fujikawa are expecting a baby girl.

“If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been,” Hudson captioned the post, in which she and Fujikawa pop balloons to reveal pink confetti.

“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way,” she continued.

The couple has known each other for years, but have only been dating since late-2016. This will be Hudson’s third child, the actress already having son Ryder Robinson, 14, with rocker Chris Robinson, and son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 6, with musician Matt Bellamy, though it appears to be the first for Fujikawa.

Since the announcement, the actress has not been shy with documenting her pregnancy, posting a clip just days ago from a photoshoot for Hudson’s activewear line, Fabletics, which showed the star exercising in front of a gorgeous backdrop of greenery, blue water and a clear sky.

“First trimester photo shoot for @fabletics All I wanted was a bed and a bucket and all I got was a wheel,” she captioned the moment.

She even recruited “Papa” Steven Tyler to help showcase her growing baby bump.

The actress also sparked rumors of a possible engagement when she attended a Harry Winston jewelry event in Hong Kong sporting a large diamond on her ring finger, though it is possible that the ring was just part of the event.