Kate Hudson Marks Goldie Hawn’s Birthday With 3 Generations of Beauty in Sweet Photo

Kate Hudson honored her mother Goldie Hawn in the cutest way for her 73rd birthday.

The actress sent her mom well wishes on her special day on Instagram Wednesday. The photo featured Hudson, Hawn and Hudson’s 14-year-old son Ryder Robinson.

“Fearless leader, my number one, my heart, my love, my joy, my everything, MY MAMA! Happy happy happy birthday,” Hudson wrote on the touching photo.

Hudson also shared a black and white throwback photo of her mother on set, writing, “She’s got film on the brain. She is cool.”

On Monday, Hawn gathered her family including partner Kurt Russell, 67, son Oliver Hudson and his wife Erin Bartlett, and Wyatt Russell for the premiere of Kurt’s new Netflix film The Christmas Chronicles, PEOPLE reports.

The group was also joined by Oliver and Erinn’s three children: sons Wilder Brooks, 11, Bodhi Hawn, 8 and daughter Rio, 5. New mom Kate and her three children, sons Ryder and Bingham Hawn, 7, and 7-week-old daughter Rani Rose did not attend the family gathering.

Despite not being there, Russell told PEOPLE he was looking forward to spending the upcoming holiday season with his newest grandchild, Rani.

“She is the sixth grandchildren, Kate’s first daughter,” he told the outlet at the premiere event. “And along with the other five now, it is obviously a fantastic addition, and it will be fun just to watch her little eyes looking at the lights on the Christmas tree and taking it all in for the first time.”

Russell also opened up about their family traditions during the holidays and revealed that they all look forward to Christmas every year. The family all gets together in Aspen, Colorado to enjoy the winter wonderland.

“Christmas is huge in our family, it’s just something that is really a big deal to us,” Russell said. “Santa is the centerpiece of Christmas, it is the one time of the year that we are all able to get together for a good, long period of time, and have all of the things that all families have.”

Kate and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed baby Rani in early October.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor,” the actress wrote on Instagram in the birth announcement.

“Everyone is doing well and happy as can be,” she added. “Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”