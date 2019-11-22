Kate Hudson Celebrates ‘Beautiful Mama’ Goldie Hawn’s Birthday With Photo of Daughter Rani

Goldie Hawn celebrated her 74th birthday on Friday, Nov. 22, and she’s getting some well-wishes from her family on social media, including its littlest member.

Kate Hudson used Instagram to share a birthday wish for her mom, posting a photo of Hawn holding Hudson’s 1-year-old daughter, Rani Rose.

“The two most important ladies in my life and it happens to be one of their birthdays,” Hudson wrote. “Happy Birthday beautiful Mama [Goldie Hawn] [Hip Hip Hooray].”

“Oh! I love you my baby girl!!” Hawn commented along with a pair of heart emojis.

Hawn’s son, Oliver Hudson, also posted a message for the Overboard star, sharing a throwback snap of Hawn wearing a string bikini and covered in paint.

“Happy birthday day to this girl who happens to now be my mother!!!!” his caption read. “And I apologize for stretching your stomach but your bounce back was all world.. I love you Ma! Keep saving the world!”

“Oh honey. I love you and my tummy that held you,” Hawn responded. “It served us well!”

Rani Rose is just one of Hawn’s six grandchildren — Kate is also mom to sons Bingham Hawn, 6, and Ryder Russell, 14, from previous relationships, and Oliver shares sons Wilder and Bodhi and daughter Rio with wife Erinn Bartlett. Hawn and partner Kurt Russell also share a child together, son Wyatt Russell.

Kate and Oliver recently reflected on one of Hawn and Russell’s early dates on the first episode of their new podcast, Sibling Revelry.

“It was the first time she brought him to the house, it wasn’t the first date,” Hudson told her brother. “Mom said that’s when she fell in love with Kurt, right away was because she brought him back to the house and we had already been asleep, and we shared a room… and he sat down next to each of us, he sat down next to you first and watched you sleep and then came by.”

“And we were sleeping, and Mom said he walked in and he saw us and she unexpectedly was just going to peek in and see them, but he sat down next to each of us,” she continued. “He sat down next to you first and watched you sleep and then came by.”

“I loved that story ’cause she realized then, as Mom says, that values and kids and family values was everything to Kurt.”

