Kate Hudson's Brother Oliver Offers Hilarious Response to Her NSFW Photo

Kate Hudson turned a lot of heads last week with a topless photo on Instagram, but one of the top comments actually came from her own brother. Kate was sipping coffee in the viral photo which was taken during her trip to London, England. While her friends and colleagues left adoring comments, Oliver Hudson wrote simply: "Nope."

Kate's photo picked up nearly half a million likes last week, and many followers clearly appreciated it. Many were also amused by Oliver's monosyllabic comment, which picked up over 4,000 likes and over 300 comments. People responded with jokes about sibling rivalry and how it can persist well into adulthood. In this case, most weren't able to relate directly.

"I specifically came to the comments to read what you had to say!" one fan wrote. Another added: "Give me a break. It's just a body part. You can be around without your shirt on, but not her? Hope you've never had to see a baby of a family member nurse in public," while a third commented: "your sister is showing her self expression, instead of condemning it, support would of been real brotherly love."

Of course, fans also cracked jokes about the fact that Oliver's profile picture is currently a photo of him completely nude facing away from the camera with his backside on display. The actor has never been shy when it comes to his own body, with many scantily-clad Instagram posts. He recently discussed the topic of nudity in an interview with PEOPLE, saying that his whole family has always had a relaxed attitude.

"It comes from growing up in a very open family, honestly," he said. "Nudity has never been taboo. We were all born naked, and it's the way it is."

Kate and Oliver Hudson are famously close and they often poke fun at each other on social media. They also co-host a podcast called Sibling Rivalry. Both come from mother Goldie Hawn's first marriage to actor Bill Hudson, but both consider actor Kurt Russell to be more of a father figure to them. In 2006, Kate told Venus that her biological father "doesn't know me from a hole in the wall."

Sibling Rivalry is available now on most major podcast streaming apps. For more, be sure to keep an eye on Kate and Oliver's Instagram comment section and bear their distinct sense of humor in mind.