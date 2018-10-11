Kate Hudson’s Boys ‘Obsessed’ With Their New Sister

Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed daughter Rani Rose on Oct. 2, and it seems Hudson’s sons can’t get enough of their baby sister.

The Almost Famous star is also mom to sons Bingham Hawn, 6, and Ryder Russell, 14, from previous relationships, and a source told Us Weekly that the boys “are obsessed with Rani.”

A source told PEOPLE that Hudson “can’t stop smiling” after welcoming baby Rani.

“She’s always wanted a daughter so this is really a dream come true,” the source said. “And her big brothers are so excited — they’ll be so protective and sweet to her always.”

Ahead of Rani’s arrival, a source told PEOPLE that Hudson and Fujikawa couldn’t wait to welcome their daughter.

“She and Danny are great. Kate is bubbly with excitement every time she talks about Danny and how they are having a family together,” the source said of the actress. “She is crazy about Danny.”

Hudson originally announced her daughter’s birth on Wednesday, Oct. 3 on Instagram.

“She’s here,” the mom of three captioned a post which revealed that Rani was named after her paternal grandfather.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa,” Hudson wrote. “Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.”

She also offered an update on her family after their new arrival, sharing, “Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”

Last week, she shared the first photo of her baby girl, posting a snap of a sleeping Rani swaddled in a blanket, a pink hat with a bow on her head.

“Our little rosebud,” Hudson wrote.

The mom of three’s elation at welcoming a daughter was clear in a video she shared to Instagram back in April revealing that her baby would be a girl.

In the clip, Hudson and her family, including her sons, popped large black balloons filled with pink confetti, with Hudson excitedly screaming upon realizing she’ll be welcoming a daughter.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @katehudson