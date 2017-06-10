Kate Beckinsale And Vanessa Hudgens Get Very Close At Moschino Fashion Show

Kate Beckinsale took in the Moschino Resort Collection fashion show in Los Angeles with Vanessa Hudgens and apparently these ladies are closer than anyone thought.

Sitting front row for the show, 43-year-old Beckinsale and 28-year-old Hudgens sat right next to each other and were even pictured nearly cuddling, both sporting huge grins.

As reported by The Daily Mail, joining the two A-list actresses was Sarah Hyland from Modern Family, and global pop superstar Fergie.

All four ladies appeared to be having a great time with one another, but Beckinsale and Hudgens were clearly enjoying themselves the most.

Were we supposed to have this much fun @itsjeremyscott @moschino? We didddd ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:53am PDT

Lately, Kate has been spacing out her acting roles more, with her last film release being Underworld: Blood Wars from earlier this year.

The next film of hers that’s scheduled to drop is The Only Living Boy in New York, which should hit theaters sometime in August. That film co-stars Pierce Brosnan and Jeff Bridges.

Hudgens was recently seen on the NBC superhero sitcom Powerless, opposite Alan Tudyk (Rogue One), Danny Pudi (Community), and comedian Ron Funches.

Unfortunately, that show did not hit the way the network was hoping and it ended up being canceled after one season.

While she doesn’t appear to have any film or TV work on the horizon at this time, Vanessa is getting back to her musical roots. She partnered with British singer/songwriter Shawn Hook for his new single “Reminding Me,” which hit the airwaves last month.

Is the Beckinsale/Hudgens fashion show party a one-off event, or could this be the beginning a beautiful friendship? Only time will tell.

