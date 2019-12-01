Kate Beckinsale Sizzles in Black Friday ‘out of Office’ Bikini Photos

Kate Beckinsale has been scorching up Instagram over the Thanksgiving weekend with a series of bikini snaps. The Underworld and Pearl Harbor actress has been vacationing for the last few days and modeling some stylish swimwear while she is at it. She’s rocked a few two-pieces, including the one shown in the below shot of herself in a navy bikini and high heels.

View this post on Instagram Out of office 🏖 A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Nov 29, 2019 at 11:06am PST

This photo, captioned “Out of Office” with a beach emoji, has been liked more than 368,000 times. Some of Beckinsale’s famous admirers left comments on the picture, including Paris Hilton and Game of Thrones star, Lena Headey.

“That’s hot,” Hilton wrote, referencing her famous catchphrase.

Heady wrote, “God OH MY GOOD GOD.”

She showed off a second outfit in a follow-up post, revealing she went for a miss-matched look the second time around. She rocked a leopard-print top paired with white bikini bottoms.

That second look racked up more than 353,000 times, proving that Beckinsale’s fans were loving the look. However, there was one person in the comments of her vacation photos that was determined to knock her down a peg. An Instagram user shamed the 46-year-old Aviator and Click star’s age, writing, “Shes too old..looking for attention hahahaa!!”

To the troll’s surprise, Beckinsale replied with a fiery response.

“Are you aware that when you get the urge to accuse someone of something, especially someone you don’t know, or attribute an intention without ever having met the person, that the only thing really being achieved is revealing something about yourself or something you fear about yourself?” Beckinsale wrote. “I don’t know you and I don’t know who has made you feel that if you get older you have no value, can’t be attractive or sexy or have a relationship with your body that isn’t only self loathing, but as one female to another, don’t let any of that noise bother you. You’ll feel more powerful, may well physically blossom, know who you are and what you want and get good at setting healthier boundaries.

“If you’re young and fearing getting older, don’t. It’s not at all how people scare you it will be especially for a woman. You’ll come into your own power in a way that feels steady and so many more things will feel possible. The people or press that are scaring you that your value is tied up in youth, or in fact anything that is not currently within your reach, is noise I do hope you allow yourself to ignore. If you’re older and fearing less is available to you, it actually isn’t, don’t let that limit you in anything.”

She concluded by adding how she “can’t imagine how unhappy” someone must feel to leave a comment like this. “People have all sorts of things going on that they put a brave face on and you’d never know,” she wrote. “Sending love and the real hope you receive this message in the spirit that it’s meant . I know you have more to offer than leaving mean comments that illuminate far more about you than they do about the people you choose to comment on. Sending love x.”

