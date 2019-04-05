Kate Beckinsale Reveals Lewd Mother’s Day Gift for Her Mom Judy Loe

The U.K. celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday, and to mark the occasion, Kate Beckinsale got her mother, actress Judy Loe, a surprisingly lewd gift to make her laugh.

Beckinsale, 45, gave her mother an inflatable penis. In the video shared on Instagram, Loe is in hysterics.

“If my mother has taught me anything it’s when life sends you something unexpected you’ve got to still laugh,” Beckinsale wrote in the caption. “We have and will get through anything. Happy UK Mothers Day you inspiring, tough, giggling, extraordinary, irreplaceable lunatic. I love you so much.”

Loe, 72, was married to Beckinsale’s father, actor Richard Beckinsale, from 1977 until his death in 1979 at age 31. She has starred on several U.K. television shows, including Singles, The Chief, Space Island One, Casualty and Holby City. Loe also appeared in the 2015 movie Absolutely Anything with Beckinsale.

Beckinsale shared the video of her mother just a few days after she took her new boyfriend, 25-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, to meet Loe and her stepfather Roy Battersby at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu. The double date happened on March 19, the 40th anniversary of the death of Beckinsale’s father.

Beckinsale and Davidson began dating earlier this year and are not keeping their relationship on the down-low. In fact, Davidson directly responded to critics pointing out the 20-year age gap between the stars on Saturday Night Live.

“O.K., yeah. Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. But it doesn’t really bother us,” Davidson told “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost. “But then again, I’m new to this.”

Davidson continued, “So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn, and whoever the president of France is, Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer, Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.”

Earlier this month, a source told E! News that Beckinsale thinks Davidson is “very funny and charming,” adding, “You wouldn’t necessarily put them together, but it’s working for now. She’s excited about getting to know him and hoping to spend more time with him.”

Beckinsale was previously married to her Underworld director Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2016. She shares a daughter, 20-year-old Lily Mo Sheen, with actor Michael Sheen.

Photo credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage/Getty Images