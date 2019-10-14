Kate Beckinsale Reveals Her ‘Appendix Scar’ in New Photo While Rocking a Tiara

Kate Beckinsale is embracing her inner princess as she shows off the scar from her appendectomy while rocking a tiara in a cheeky new mirror photo. The Underworld actress, 46, took to Instagram to show off the mark she still carries since undergoing the routine surgery at age 32.

“If you have a visible appendix scar you’re allowed to wear a tiara for no reason,” she captioned the picture, in which she sports a black bra and low-slung pants. “Don’t marry into royalty : whip out an organ. Far less bother.”

Beckinsale’s goofy caption didn’t distract some from her toned and slim figure, with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna commenting, “It’s really a shame that you’ve let yourself go.”

The actress is no stranger to snarky social media activity, clapping back recently after one troll criticized her as an “older lady” who dresses “like a teenager.”

“hahaha [oh my God] you’re a hoot can we hang out,” Beckinsale responded, earning the praise of her followers.

Beckinsale returned to Instagram in late March after taking an extended social media hiatus following her breakup with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, returning with her signature sense of humor by posting a picture of herself in business attire standing in front of a plant.

“Back to business. Also this is not a plant it is a painfully attached tail,” she wrote at the time.

Davidson and Beckinsale definitely made headlines during their brief relationship, with the comedian defending their 20-year age gap while on SNL.

“Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. But it doesn’t really bother us,” he said during a Weekend Update segment in March. “But then again, I’m new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn, and whoever the president of France is, Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer, Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.”

