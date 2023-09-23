70-Year-Old Actress Reveals Serious Fall That Left Her Bloody and Bruised

Lynne McGranger displayed the aftermath of a nasty fall on social media. In a recent Instagram post, the actress, best known for her role as Irene Roberts on the Australian soap opera Home and Away, showed off her bruised and bloodied face after "face-planting" on the road. Blood was on her lip, and she had scrapes on her chin, nose, and cheek.

It was during a walk with McGranger's daughter's dog that the incident occurred, and McGranger was accompanied by her friend Annette, who is also the mother of her son-in-law. In her caption, the soap star explained what happened: "One minute walking your daughter and son in laws dog with your MOG ( mother of the groom) @annette_dickson Nek minit you've face planted the road." Many of McGranger's Home and Away co-stars commented their best wishes to her.

Sarah Roberts, who portrayed Willow Harris from 2017 to 2021, wrote, "Oh gosh Lynnie!!!! Sending love – I was hoping that was on set makeup xx." Tane Parata star Ethan Browne added: "Damn, that looks pretty badass! Hope you're all good though Lynne." The actor Rodger Corser, who played Doctor Hugh Sullivan in Season 28 of the show in 2006, replied: "My Lord!!! Was hoping it was for the show. Rest up Lynne. Ouch!!" Demi Harman, who featured on the soap opera as Sasha Bezmel for four years until 2015, penned: "Noooo I thought this was some sfx. feel better!!"

Taking over the role of Irene from Jacquy Phillips in 1993, McGranger has become the longest-serving female cast member of an Australian soap opera. In 2017, McGranger stopped by Australia's The Morning Show to reveal that the character she plays onscreen has similar traits to her real-life counterpart. "After 25 years [playing the one character], of course, there is a blurring of the lines," she said.

She made the comment after co-host Larry Emdur asked, "Where does Lynne and then Irene take over? Do you ever find yourself saying something Irene would say?" "Every day of my life, darling!" she replied. The actress added, "A lot of Irene's Australian-isms I picked up from my mum and dad. I bring them to my character. The lines are very blurry."

Although McGranger appears to embody the iconic Irene in her portrayal, she warned that fans should not expect her to be able to remember all the running plot lines on the soap opera. "I can't remember what happened last week. Storylines that come up now, we shot that six months ago. Bloody hell, what was that? Is this person dead yet or not? Has this person left? You have to be careful you are not giving away stuff," she explained.