Kate Beckinsale Shares Photo Of ‘Boob Parachute’ Outfit

From casual outfits to swimsuits to evening gowns, Kate Beckinsale proudly shows off her style all over Instagram for her followers, with the actress recently sharing a glamorous outfit to the social media service which she gave a fascinating description.

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Jun 9, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

Although Beckinsale’s ensemble doesn’t necessarily look like the most extravagant one we’ve seen her wear, she described it as “my amazing camouflage boob parachute hoist garment I loved it.” From the looks of the outfit, it appears as though she referred to it as a parachute due to the large buckle that ran through the middle, making it resemble something issued by the army.

The actress appeared to wear the ensemble to attend a fashion show, where she was spotted sitting alongside Vanessa Hudgens, Sarah Hyland, and Fergie. All the celebrities appeared to enjoy the companionship, as they all sported massive grins.

Beckinsale has kept quite busy lately, as she recently attended the Billboard Music Awards to hand out the honors for Top Male Artist. She bestowed the honor to Drake, who ended up taking home 13 awards that evening.

The musician couldn’t help but succumb to the charms of Beckinsale, as he gave her hand a smooch when accepting his award.

Hopefully Drake’s behavior didn’t have an impact on Beckinsale’s rumored romance, as she was spotted cozying up to Mad Men star Jon Hamm.

The two were spotted at a screening of Hamm’s latest film, Baby Driver, where a source claims, “They were flirting and he kept going back to her all night. It was like he couldn’t leave her.”

The source added, “She had a friend with her, but they were kind of ignoring her and just talking to each other. He was leaning in to talk…[Kate] was laughing and giggling.”

Beckinsale split from her husband Len Wiseman in 2015, and with Hamm having ended his relationship with his partner of 18 years, both celebrities are single.

The actress might not have any confirmed romantic interests, but she maintains a close friendship with her ex-husband Michael Sheen, as they share 18-year-old daughter Lily. However, there’s no ill will between the former couple, as they are often spotted cozying up with one another, as well as Beckinsale forming a close bond with Sheen’s new partner, Sarah Silverman.