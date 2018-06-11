Kat Von D’s Latest Baby Bump Photo Sparks Another Vaccine Debate

Kat Von D’s Instagram feed may forever be the breeding ground for vaccination debates. The celebrity tattoo artist, who is expecting her first child with husband Leafar Seyer, shared a photo of her growing baby bump Saturday and in the process sparked a heated debate concerning vaccinations.

Comments accompanying the 36-year-old’s Instagram photos have been raging with both pro and anti-vaccination arguments ever since she announced Friday that she would she would not be vaccinating her baby.

In Saturday’s post, Von D’s baby bump can be seen behind her long black dress as she stands on an outdoor staircase in Los Angeles.

“Beautiful Sabbath spent visiting my dear friend,” Von D wrote in the caption, mentioning nothing about her previously announced intentions not to vaccinate her baby.

“You are super smart for not vaccinating your new baby,” one person wrote in the comments.

“I applaud you for making the wise decision to forego vaccines. They are toxic and unnecessary. You are a smart lady!” another person said.

“Became an even bigger fan of yours since coming out anti vaccine. Honestly amazing!!!” another supporter said.

But others didn’t agree with those praising her for her decision, arguing back and forth.

“Do you not understand how much harm she is causing? Putting her own child at risk, other unvaccinated kids at risk, and she is endorsing this, in my opinion, unacceptable trend of not vaccinating children,” someone wrote.

“I hope you tell everyone you come in contact with that your child isn’t vaccinated. So they can take responsibility for their own child and stay the hell away from you,” another said.

The debate continued in hundreds of comments on the tattoo artist’s photo.

In Von D’s original post announcing she would not vaccinate her baby boy, she showed off her baby bump and opened up about being “bombarded with unsolicited advice” from the minute she announced her pregnancy.

“Some good and some questionable – unsolicited none the less,” she continued, eventually revealing that she and Seyer opted not to vaccinate.

“And, if you don’t know what it’s like to have the entire world openly criticize, judge, throw uninformed opinions, and curse you – try being an openly pregnant vegan on Instagram, having a natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula, who has the intention of raising a vegan child, without vaccinations,” she explained.

In addition to the decision, Von D also wrote that she “was prepared for the backlash and criticism we would get if we decided to be open about our personal approach to our pregnancy.”

“My own Father flipped out on me when I told him we decided to ditch our doctor and go with a midwife instead,” she added. “If you don’t know what it’s like have people around you think you are ridiculous, try being openly vegan.”