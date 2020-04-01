Kat Von D Fans Have Coronavirus Questions After Latest Post

Kat Von D fans have some serious coronavirus questions for the tattoo artist, after a recent post on Instagram revealed she’s planning a band tour. In a photo shared to her page, Von D is posed with a bandmate, and explained in the caption, “So excited to announce [Sammi Doll] will be joining me on stage as our band’s official synth wizard extraordinaire for our upcoming tour!!! So. F—ing. Excited!”

Fans are also excited about the prospective tour, but some are worried that the current coronavirus pandemic could impact the plans. “When will your start? Will all this coronavirus affect it?” one user asked. “[Kat Von D] It’s all so close to us, unfortunately, events and concerts are blocked until April 3 due to the #coronavirus we don’t know if even after. I hope that when you arrive in Italy and Europe it will be possible to come and see you,” another fan commented. Other fans, however, simply focused on the fact that they may get to see Von D rocking out live at some point in the future, with one saying, “I cannot wait~ you both look amazing & beautiful music~ I know I’m going to cry when I listen because I can relate to most of the things happening in my life as was your past~~~ Rock on.”

In her most recent post, Von D shared a photo of her tattoo parlor, High Voltage, and commented on the shop’s achievement of being in business for over a decade. “HAPPY 13th ANNIVERSARY TO MY @HIGHVOLTAGETAT TATTOO FAMILY,” she wrote.

“It feels so strange not being surrounded by my team like we usually are during our anniversary, but days like today are perfect reminders to acknowledge all the things still worthy of celebrating amidst all the chaos,” Von D added.

“Can’t wait to see each other on the other side of this, and open up our doors once again to celebrate our beautiful shop with all of you soon! Happy birthday @highvoltagetat! Here’s to many, many more!” she concluded her message.