Karlie Kloss Debunks Taylor Swift Feud Rumors Following Pop Star’s ‘Squad’ Comments

While Taylor Swift may have abandoned her once-infamous squad, she’s still close with plenty of its members, including Karlie Kloss.

The model addressed her friendship with Swift on Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, further putting an end to speculation that the two women are no longer close friends. On the show, Kloss was asked about Swift’s recent profile for ELLE magazine in which she shared 30 things she’s learned before her 30th birthday in December, including important lessons about friendship.

“Taylor’s incredible,” Kloss said. “And I feel really lucky to call her a friend. She’s one of the hardest-working women and I loved her essay.”

The essay saw Swift explain her view on friendships formed in her ’20s, with the Grammy winner sharing that she has outgrown certain relationships over the years.

“Something about ‘we’re in our young twenties!’ hurls people together into groups that can feel like your chosen family,” she wrote. “And maybe they will be for the rest of your life. Or maybe they’ll just be your comrades for an important phase, but not forever. It’s sad but sometimes when you grow, you outgrow relationships. You may leave behind friendships along the way, but you’ll always keep the memories.

The “Delicate” singer also addressed her squad, revealing that a childhood spent being ostracized led her to loudly share the news when she found her own group of friends later in life.

“Never being popular as a kid was always an insecurity for me,” she wrote. “Even as an adult, I still have recurring flashbacks of sitting at lunch tables alone or hiding in a bathroom stall, or trying to make a new friend and being laughed at.”

“In my twenties I found myself surrounded by girls who wanted to be my friend,” Swift continued. “So I shouted it from the rooftops, posted pictures, and celebrated my newfound acceptance into a sisterhood, without realizing that other people might still feel the way I did when I felt so alone. It’s important to address our long-standing issues before we turn into the living embodiment of them.”

Kloss and Swift were rumored to have ended their friendship in 2017, but Kloss responded to the reports during a New York Times interview, saying, “Don’t believe everything you read.” In her video for Vogue‘s 73 Questions, the model said, “Taylor and I are still really good friends,” and in 2018, the two friends were seen backstage at one of Swift’s concerts.

Rumors swirled once again after Swift did not attend Kloss’ October 2018 wedding to Joshua Kushner, but the singer was in Australia at the time to perform during her Reputation Stadium Tour.

Photo Credit: Getty / James Devaney