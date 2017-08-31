The Kardashian Sisters Score Big Legal Victory in Makeup Brand Name Battle

After a 3-year-long struggle, the Kardashian sisters have finally scored a big win in court over their makeup line’s old name.

Back in 2014, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney were sued by the European branch of a company called Kroma Makeup because the ladies had launched their Kardashian Beauty business under the moniker Khroma Beauty initially.

The Kardashians changed the name and settled with the founder of the business, Lee Tillett.

According to TMZ, Tillett never cut in the rest of the European division in on the settlement money so the powers-that-be attempted to sue as well.

To the Kardashians’ benefit, however, a judge threw out that case on the grounds that only Tillett had validity for a case and he already settled.

Coincidentally, it was also recently revealed that Kim herself is being sued over her KKW cosmetic line.

Kirsten Kjaer Weis, a New York-based makeup artist who shares the same initials as the reality star, says that she sent a letter to Kim asking her to name her brand something other than “KKW.”

Weis has been using “KW” as her cosmetic brand logo since 2010.

Weis had her lawyer send a letter to Kim that read in part, “In view of the similarities between the marks and goods, we believe the interest of both parties would be best served by your client’s adoption of an alternative mark.”

U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. has requested the presence of both parties in his courtroom on September 5th in an effort to see any “possibility of settlement exists” and, in the event that it is not an option, “to get the case ready for trial.”

Weis appears to be concerned, per the lawsuit, that “consumers will mistakenly believe that KKW, despite being the senior trademark user, is affiliated with, sponsored, or approved by Ms. Kardashian West.”

A spokesperson for Kim was quoted as saying, “Kim has done everything by the book.”

Additionally, the spokesperson also claims that, even after Weis requested a re-examination, the US Trademark Office approved Kim to use the “KKW” mark for her makeup line.