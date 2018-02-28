All the Hidden Meanings Behind Every Kardashian-Jenner Baby Name

In the 10 years of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans have witnessed eight (and soon to be nine) KarJenner babies make their way into the world.

And as the social media savvy family welcomes each new offspring, the internet is sent into a well-timed frenzy speculating the moniker each little one will be given.

While some (Kylie Jenner) fire out false clues to lead fans in a convincing, yet totally wrong direction, others, like Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West, took a satirical fan theory and ran with it — with a little push from some famous friends.

The famous K-named trend began with Kristen Mary Houghton, better known as Kris Jenner. She and her younger sister Karen share alliterative first names, though their parents were Robert and Mary Jo.

Kris continued the theme with her five daughters, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The famous momager has never shared a specific reason for keeping up with her parents’ trend, but it likely comes from the traditional element of her name, as well as the letter K’s tie to her late husband Robert Kardashian’s surname.

But with the soon to be nine Kardashian-Jenner babies, not one of them kept up with the K theme so far.

While it would’ve been difficult to think up nearly a dozen unique K names, reports claims that Kim shut down the idea because she thought the tabloids would find a way to refer to her family as the “KKK” by combining Kim, Kanye, and baby K together.

She and her siblings steered away from tradition, but they didn’t mindlessly land on their little ones’ names while flipping through baby books. Keep reading to learn all the hidden meanings behind the names of the newest generation of Kardashians, plus one little one who may bring the family full circle.

Mason Dash Disick:

Kourtney and ex Scott Disick welcomed their first child, son Mason Dash Disick, on December 14, 2009.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians sister said they came up with the name on their own, but it was reaffirmed when she learned its history in her family.

“Right before he was born, I told my aunt we were thinking about going with that for a name. She told me that Mason means the same thing in English that Kardashian means in Armenian—stone worker,” Kourtney told MTV. “Another aunt told me my great uncle used to use the name Mason when he made dinner reservations, because Kardashian was too long.”

Mason’s middle name, Dash, was thought to come from the Kardashian sisters’ clothing store of the same name, but Kourtney argued, “That would be stupid.”

“Dash is short for Kardashian, and it was my father’s nickname,” she said.

Penelope Scotland Disick:

Kourtney and Scott welcomed their first daughter, Penelope Scotland Disick, on July 8, 2012.

While Penelope is a traditional Greek name that is famously associated with The Odyssey, Kris said that the parents chose the name because they thought it was cute.

The eldest Kardashian granddaughter is rarely called by her full first name, though, as th family calls her “P,” for short. Unlike her cousins’ recent births, Penelope’s arrival was kept hidden from the media, though Kourtney made the announcement just hours after she was checked out of the hospital.

Her middle name, Scotland, was suggested by Kris and got the swift approval by Kourtney and Scott.

North West:

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their first child, daughter North West, on June 15, 2012.

North was a name humorously thrown out by the couple’s fans, but the parents had no intention of using the directional moniker. In seriousness, followers thought Kim would keep up with the K theme and would pay tribute to Kanye’s late mother, Donda, who died in 2007. They took to social media throughout Kim’s pregnancy to suggest Kaidence Donda or Kai Georgia Donda as meaningful options.

When the couple welcomed daughter North, her name became a social media rumor pushed into reality by a couple of their famous friends: Pharrell and Conde Nast Artistic Director Anna Wintour.

“It was a rumor in the press and we’d never really considered [using the name North], at all,” Kardashian told British GQ. “Pharrell came over to us and said, ‘Oh my God, are you guys really going to call your daughter North? That’s the best name.’ I said, ‘No, we’re not, that’s just a rumor.’ Then a little while later Anna Wintour came over and asked the same thing. She told us ‘North is a genius name.’”

Kanye and I looked at one another and just laughed. I guess at that point it sort of stuck,” she said.

“I love the name North — I’m pro North, absolutely,” Kris Jenner told The View hosts of her granddaughter’s name. “The way [Kim] explained it to me was that North means highest power and she says that North is their highest point together. I thought that was very sweet.”

Reign Aston Disick:

On December 14, 2014, Kourtney and Scott introduced their son Reign Aston Disick to the world.

Reign was a name Kourtney had kept on her mind since she welcomed Mason more than four years earlier.

“I’m never certain [with names] until they’re born,” she told PEOPLE, calling for the need to keep a running list of options. The name re-appeared on her list when she was pregnant with Penelope in 2012 — but she thought of using “Rain” instead of spelling it as “Reign.”

When she gave birth to her third child, Kourtney finally chose to use the name and claimed sole credit for coming up with it, though fans can’t help but think that Scott, who refers to himself as “Lord Disick,” had a hand in the royal-esque name.

Reign’s initials spell out “RAD,” which Kourtney seems to have done on purpose. She often uses the abbreviation on Instagram when sharing photos of her youngest offspring.

Saint West:

Kim and Kanye welcomed their second child, son Saint West, on December 5, 2015.

Fans of the couple were convinced (or just attempting to will into reality) that they would name him South, keeping in line with a new family theme. But unlike last time, Kim publicly shot down those rumors in and interview with NPR, saying, “I don’t like South West, though, because that’s like—you know, North will always be better.”

Instead, the couple went in a different direction for their son, opting to give him a meaningful name to reflect Kim’s pregnancy complications. A source told E! they had been referring to him as “Saint” throughout her nine months carrying him “because she had such a difficult pregnancy.”

The insider said he was “a blessing” to the couple after Kim feared she would not have been able to carry a healthy baby following her diagnosis with preeclampsia during her previous pregnancies, plus other complications.

Dream Renée Kardashian:

When Rob Kardashian and ex-fiance Blac Chyna welcomed their first child, a daughter, on November 10, 2016, they gave her the name Dream Renée Kardashian.

Before she was born, a source told PEOPLE that the Rob & Chyna couple had already agreed upon their little one’s name. “Rob and Chyna had the name Dream for a long time,” the insider said. “They named her Dream because they’ve always said she’s a dream come true.”

Dream shares her middle name with mom Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White. The name Renée is French for “reborn.”

Chicago West:

After experiencing rough pregnancies with North and Saint, Kim and Kayne opted to welcome their third child, Chicago West, via surrogate on January 15, 2018.

The couple waited a to announce the name of their little girl, leaving fans to analyze Kim’s every social media move. From using the kids’ initials to come up with Elle West to speculating that a close-up shot of a Louis Vuitton meant they were calling their child “LV” or Louis, Keeping Up With the Kardashians followers went wild over potential hints at the new addition’s name.

While Kim and Kanye have yet to confirm the true meaning behind Chicago’s name, it makes sense considering that Kanye grew up in the south side of the Illinois city, a place he often mentions in his music. Others have circled back to the idea that the name could be a tribute to his late mother Donda, a former chairwoman of the English department at Chicago State University.

Stormi Webster:

Following a secretive pregnancy, which led to a swarm of fan theories about every aspect up to their reveal, Kylie Jenner gave birth to to daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, on February 1, 2018.

Kylie and her KarJenner family never confirmed her pregnancy ahead of the little one’s birth, so fans speculated on the name based on random hints the Kylie Cosmetics founder dropped on social media. Following the trail of butterfly-themed hints tossed out by the couple, fans bet on names including Butterfly, Mariposa, Posie and Monarch as options.

While Kylie hasn’t officially shared the meaning behind her baby’s name, followers have come up with possible reasons for choosing Stormi. Among them is the surface level observation that Stormi rhymes with the name of her and Travis’ dog Norman (AKA Normi). Others view it to be a metaphor for Kylie’s life, comparing her nine-month hiatus from the spotlight to being the “calm before the storm.”

Khloe Kardashian’s baby:

Finally, Khloe and her NBA baller boyfriend Tristan Thompson have confirmed they are set to welcome their first child in late March or early April 2018.

After months of speculation, the couple revealed their pregnancy in December with an Instagram shot of Khloe’s bare baby bump. Since then, she has been extremely candid about all aspects of her pregnancy, except for the baby’s sex, which she promises will be revealed on an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Khloé recently opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about potential baby names, giving hints that she’ll select something more traditional than the names her siblings gave her nieces and nephews.

“I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior, Tristan Jr., but for a girl, I don’t know where to begin. I want a ‘K’ or a ‘T’,” she said, admitting that she may bring the family’s traditional K name full circle. She also tweeted her indecisiveness, saying, “I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby.”