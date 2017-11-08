Here Is Every Single Photo From the Kardashians Since All the Pregnancy Reports

If you need to take a minute to catch up on all the Kardashian/Jenner pregnancy drama, we don’t blame you. A brief summary of the past few weeks’ worth of news updates is as follows:

News outlets had reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were expecting a child via surrogacy. The married couple already has two children, daughter North and son Saint.

On Sept. 22, news broke that Kylie Jenner, 20, and her boyfriend of a few months, Travis Scott, were expecting their first child.

Not even a week later, on Sept. 26, reports came out that Khloé Kardashian, 33, and her NBA boyfriend of a year, Tristan Thompson, were expecting their first child.

Worth noting is that Rob Kardashian, 30, has a 10-month-old daughter, Dream, with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna. Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Kendall Jenner, 21, does not have children.

Amid these major news breaks were all kinds of social media posts, public sightings and rumors to fuel the spreading wildfire. Plus, the family’s hit reality TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, is making its return on Sunday, Oct. 1 for the premiere of season 14.

While Kim has confirmed that she and West are expecting, no one else (including the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 61-year-old Kris Jenner), has confirmed or denied the intense pregnancy rumors and reports about Kylie and Khloé.

While we’re likely to learn more during this season of KUWTK, here is everything the Kardashian and Jenner sisters have shared since the pregnancy news broke.

Photos surfaced of Kylie’s baby bump

Hours before news broke about Kylie’s pregnancy, photos surfaced of Kylie celebrating her baby bump with friends in (what else?) a mirror selfie.

Jenner and her friends also hit up a winery, where she avoided any wine (let us remember that even if she is pregnant, she’s still not of legal drinking age). She was spotted in baggy clothes, and in the Snapchat a small bump can be made out around her belly.

Kylie shared a pic of her tummy

yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Two days after the winery outing, Kylie shared a photo from the event with her best friend Jordan where part of her belly was showing from beneath her baggy black t-shirt. Fans were convinced she was teasing them, as the pregnancy rumors had swelled to nationwide news at this point.

Kylie was spotted at a Travis Scott show hiding her bump

The day after news broke, the TV personality traveled to Las Vegas to support Scott at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, where he was performing. She was spotted with friends in an oversized gray T-shirt big enough to cover a baby bump.

At the show, rapper French Montana shared an Instagram video of Kylie partying and flipping off the camera.

Kylie showed her tummy in throwback pic

throwback ? Mary Jo is the perfect red @kyliecosmetics ♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 25, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Amid all the pregnancy rumors, Kylie appeared to tease her Instagram followers even more with a throwback photo of her flat belly.

She even specified in the caption that the pic was a “throwback,” leading many fans to believe that she is, in fact, pregnant.

By this time, reports had come out that she was five months along and expecting a bundle of joy in February.

Kylie hid her belly in Snapchat pics

That same day, Kylie shared a Snapchat selfie from her chest up, strategically keeping her belly out of view. In other pics she uploaded to Snapchat that day, she was seen in baggy clothes with her belly out of view.

Khloé shared a bikini pic

Last swim before we’re off to Cleveland! ? PS it’s an antique mirror to all the ones who don’t know! Step your interior decor game up! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

The day before news broke about Khloé’s reported pregnancy, Khloe shared a steamy bikini pic showing off her flat abs in an antique mirror.

The nature of the caption, which mentioned going to visit Thompson while he played basketball in Cleveland, later made fans think that perhaps it wasn’t a throwback photo.

“Last swim before we’re off to Cleveland!” she wrote.

Later, fans wondered if she had been hiding her baby bump all month, since she had been seen out and about in a series of baggy tops during the month of September, sparking speculation that she is attempting to cover her growing stomach.

Kim confirmed that she and West are expecting

Season 14 is gonna be wild. Tune in this Sunday!!! #KUWTK A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 28, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

In a teaser for the new season of KUWTK, on Sept. 28, Kim shared a video of herself telling Khloé over FaceTime that one more baby would be added to their family.

“What happens every time I say ‘guess what?’ ” Kim asked.

“Pregnant.. or the person’s pregnant,” Khloé replied

“We’re having a baby!” Kim confirmed.

It was Kim’s first time speaking out about her new addition, though it had already been reported she and West were expecting their third child via a hired surrogate.

Kylie shared a cryptic tweet

Stay tuned … ♥️ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 28, 2017

Just minutes after Kim confirmed her baby news, Kylie shared a cryptic tweet that read “Stay tuned…” followed by a heart emoji. Given the timing, fans took it as a suggestion that perhaps she is also getting ready to confirm her own bundle of joy.

Immediately following that tweet, however, Jenner tweeted that she would be posting her first Kylie Cosmetics YouTube video later, so some fans brushed off the cryptic tweet as product promotion.

Kylie kept her belly out of frame in Snapchat videos

On Thursday, Sept. 28, Kylie shared videos on her Snapchat promoting her new lip kit — but in the videos, she wore a loose sweater and kept her belly out of frame.

It seems as if she’s keeping her lips sealed about her pregnancy until further notice.

Photos surfaced of Kim’s reported surrogate

The next day, photos surfaced of the woman believed to be Kim and West’s hired surrogate, a 27-year-old über fit African American woman wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

She is reportedly being paid $75,000 to carry the couple’s child and is due in January. TMZ previously reported that she is married and has two children of her own.

