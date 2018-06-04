Kardashian-Jenner Family Snubs Brody Jenner’s Wedding

Caitlyn Jenner wasn’t the only famous Kardashian family member to skip Brody Jenner’s wedding.

The 34-year-old actor married his girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter in an oceanside ceremony on Saturday night on the Indonesia island of Nihi Sumba. A group of 50 close friends and family attended the destination wedding, but according to E! News many of Jenner’s extended family were not present.

Jenner’s half-sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, his step sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian and his father Caitlynn Jenner all did not attend.

Kylie and Kendall’s absence was not a surprise, as Jenner told PEOPLE they never RSVP’d.

“My two little sisters, we never even heard from them,” Jenner said. “They never even RSVP’d I don’t think.”

“We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back,” he added. “Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there.”

Jenner was reportedly not close with Kylie, as he said in a recent TMZ interview that he didn’t know she was pregnant with her daughter Stormi until after she was born in February.

“To be honest, I didn’t even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy,” he said. “Now that I’ve found out, for sure, I’d love to see her.”

However, Caitlyn not showing up was reportedly heartbreaking for Jenner.

A source at TMZ said he was “deeply hurt” by her skipping the wedding, claiming she had a prior business commitment. The insider then added that a rift between the former Olympic athlete and her children started when Jenner married Kris Jenner in 1991.

Caitlyn’s other children from previous marriages, Burt, 39, Casey, 37, Brandon, 36 along with Jenner all reportedly blame Kris for being “Selfish,” while Caitlyn was an “enabler” for allowing her to put a wall between the children and their father.

Jenner proposed to Carter back in May 2016 after two years of dating.

“I couldn’t be more in love with this woman and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her,” he wrote on Instagram when announcing the proposal, calling Carter his “best friend.”

Elsewhere in the Kardashian world, news broke out on Saturday night that Kourtney’s ex-husband Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richia had broken up after he allegedly cheated on her while in Miami.

Richie, 19, reportedly took advice from his famous father Lionel Richie and broke things off. Disick was spotted at Kanye West’s album release party this week and reportedly told friends he was already single.