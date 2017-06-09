The Kardashian Clan Shares Family Photos Celebrating Kanye West’s Birthday

Kanye West has officially turned 40-years-old and his family came with lots of love as well as lots of social media post.

Kardashian momager Kris Jenner was the first to post to Instagram, sharing a collage of memories with the Famous singer, who she calls, “my son.”

Jenner, 61, praised the Yeezy designer for being “an amazing Dad, amazing son, amazing brother and a beautiful soul who I love so very much.”

The Kardashian matriarch continued raving about her son-in-law. “You bring such joy and are such an inspiration to all of us and we are beyond blessed to have you in our lives,” she shared. “I hope you have the most wonderful day filled with love.”

Happy birthday to my son #kanyewest!! You are an amazing Dad, amazing son, amazing brother and a beautiful soul who I love so very much… you bring such joy and are such an inspiration to all of us and we are beyond blessed to have you in our lives….I hope you have the most wonderful day filled with love ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

Kim Kardashian also expressed her love and gratitude for her husband of three years.

“Happy Birthday babe I love you so much!” gushed the reality star, who married the Grammy winner in 2014. “You inspire me every day to be a better person! I’m so grateful for you.”

Happy Birthday babe I love you so much! You inspire me every day to be a better person! I’m so grateful for you ❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

The couple share two children — North, 3, and Saint, 18 months — and would like to have a third.

Khloe also gave a birthday shout to West, tweeting, “Happy birthday to this legend!!!” In a post on her website, she added: “Happy birthday to THE Kanye West! I’m so happy that you’re a part of our family. Thank you for being such a good hubby to Kim and an amazing father.”

West’s sister-in-law Kourtney Kardashian also wished him a happy birthday, sharing a pic to Instagram showing Kanye sitting and hanging with Kim, Kourt and Khloe.

Kourtney captioned the pic: “happy birthday Kanye…la familia wouldn’t be the same without you.”