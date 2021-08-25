Kanye West's Name Change Has Fans Rolling Their Eyes

You might have to start calling Kanye West by a different name. According to TMZ, the rapper filed legal documents to change his name to simply "Ye." Of course, the news prompted a multitude of spirited reactions amongst those on social media.

West's full legal name is Kanye Omari West. Although, he has reportedly filed legal documents in Los Angeles to change his name to "Ye," which is a nickname that he has used for years. It's unclear what the review process will be like for this change. However, he will only need one judge to approve this change in order for it to take effect. So, it's entirely possible that the artist formerly known as Kanye West could become just "Ye" sometime soon.

Understandably, the news caused a bit of a ruckus online. Between jokes about the change and frustration over the latest West news, people had plenty to say about "Ye."