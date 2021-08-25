Kanye West's Name Change Has Fans Rolling Their Eyes

By Stephanie Downs

You might have to start calling Kanye West by a different name. According to TMZ, the rapper filed legal documents to change his name to simply "Ye." Of course, the news prompted a multitude of spirited reactions amongst those on social media.

West's full legal name is Kanye Omari West. Although, he has reportedly filed legal documents in Los Angeles to change his name to "Ye," which is a nickname that he has used for years. It's unclear what the review process will be like for this change. However, he will only need one judge to approve this change in order for it to take effect. So, it's entirely possible that the artist formerly known as Kanye West could become just "Ye" sometime soon.

Understandably, the news caused a bit of a ruckus online. Between jokes about the change and frustration over the latest West news, people had plenty to say about "Ye."

Many fans shared that they don't want the rapper to change his name because it's great the way it is. As one fan put it, "He’s going to regret it because his full name is really beautiful and unique."

prevnext

"People think he’s smart edgy and ahead of the curve he’s just odd," one Twitter user wrote about the news. Clearly, they're not impressed by the "Ye" potential. 

prevnext

Other fans brought out the jokes. One West fan wrote, "this like in the 8th grade when i wanted to be called by my middle name."

prevnext

There are some who are not impressed by the latest West news. As they put it, "Everything is man has done in the last 7 years have been unoriginal."

prevnext

A potential name change would certainly be a big sell for fans. But, as one of the rapper's supporters joked, "Sooooo if he calls my name at one of his concerts is it safe to holler back at him HEAR YE HEAR YE."

prevnext

While many have been criticizing West for this name change news, it doesn't change how many of his fans think of him. This fan still believes that the rapper is the "GOAT."

prevnext
0comments

Another fan summed the whole matter up perfectly. "Ye" is going to "Ye" at the end of the day. 

prev
Start the Conversation

of