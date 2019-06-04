Kanye West Gets Snuggles From Daughter North After Hospitalization

Kanye West is getting some extra love from his oldest daughter North after being hospitalized for a bad case of the flu.

Kim Kardashian, the rapper’s wife, shared a photo of a smiling West getting a smooch from 5-year-old North on Instagram Tuesday, captioning the sweet snapshot, “I can still feel the love 💕.”

Fans were touched to see the father-daughter moment, with one commenting, “Kanye genuinely has the loveliest smile.”

Another added, “Father and daughter love😍 nothing compares.”

The Ye artist recently suffered a health scare after coming down with a nasty strain of the flu. TMZ reported Sunday that Kardashian had rushed her husband to the hospital after he appeared to be getting “worse and worse” and required medication.

Prior to his hospitalization, West had tweeted about getting what he thought were sinus headaches while traveling, writing, “Whenever you’re feeling down bored irritated or disgruntled just say… thank god I don’t have a sinus headache … they feel like the episode of black mirror when the bee went into the guys ear…”

Monday, however, West appeared to be on the mend. Sources told Us Weekly that West had been released to go home and was “doing okay” in spite of the hospitalization.

West has been dealing with health problems beyond the flu recently, admitting to TMZ earlier this year that his breakdown in 2016 was due in part to a prescription painkiller dependency that he had formed following liposuction surgery. While the pills were originally prescribed to West, he revealed that eventually, he ended up in the hospital due to their use.

“I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for y’all,” he said during his appearance on TMZ Live. “There was talk amongst my camp like, ‘Ye’s poppin’ pills.’”

West added that while he does still keep up with his medication, it’s no longer an addiction that is impacting his health.

“I’m not drugged out (now),” he said. “These pills they want me to take three of a day, I take one or two a week. Y’all have me scared — of myself, of my vision. So I took some pills so I wouldn’t go to the hospital and prove everyone right.”

Best wishes to West as he heals up!

Photo credit: Getty / Jamie McCarthy