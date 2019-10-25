Kanye West Responds to Backlash From Criticizing Wife Kim Kardashian’s Sexy Clothing

Kanye West is speaking out about backlash he received after calling wife Kim Kardashian‘s Met Gala look “too sexy.” The rapper sat down for a lengthy interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe on Apple Music, where he discussed the comments he made on the recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode.

“I suffer and I appreciate the suffering because we can feel a little bit of what Jesus experienced, but I suffer on social media,” he explained to Lowe. “There are other married men that I know are happy to hear me say that.”

“Social media prompts women, in particular, to put out content that they wouldn’t in the past,” he continued. “When I was younger and I wanted to see something like that I had to pay someone who was older … Now I have friends who have kids in high school and it’s readily available.”

During the Oct. 13 episode of KUWTK, West, 42, bickered with Kardashian, 39, the night before the Met Gala in May after expressing disapproval of her corset and Thiery Mugler dress. He told her he was skeptical about the provocative ensemble, which Kardashian said had taken eight months to create.

“I went through this transition where being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing their body off,’” he said at the time. “I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and the father of now … about to be four kids.”

“A corset is a form of underwear,” he added, before asking, “It’s hot, for who though?”

Later, he told Kardashian, “You are my wife and if affects me when pictures are too sexy.”

Kardashian slammed West’s last-minute criticism, saying he was giving her “really bad anxiety” and “negative energy.”

“You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this, and just because you’re on a journey and transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you,” she told him.

“OK, all right. OK, all right, cool,” a visibly annoyed West said before leaving the room.

The two eventually made up and seemingly put the issue behind them, considering they walked the Met Gala carpet together. The two have supported each other since, with Kardashian recently attending West’s special screening event of West’s IMAX film that coincides with his new album, Jesus Is King. She documented the event at length as West debuted the film and played a selection of songs from the album.