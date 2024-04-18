Kanye West Placed Under Investigation

Kanye West has been placed under police investigation, following an alleged altercation with paparazzi. TMZ reports that West is accused of punching a man in the face on Tuesday night. The incident allegedly took place after the man "grabbed" West's wife, Bianca Censori.

In response to reports, a rep for West told TMZ, "'Grabbed' is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted." The rep added, "The assailant didn't merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted."

According to TMZ, West and Censori left after the altercation. The alleged victim reportedly did not require treatment for their injuries. Police have reached out to the couple to get their side of the story.

This is certainly not the first time West has found himself at the center of a battery investigation. In 2023, police reviewed footage of an incident wherein the rapper was seen confronting a photographer at an intersection. West appeared to grab the individual's cell phone and throw it, though he ultimately wasn't charged with a crime.

Earlier this year, West was sued for assault and battery by a man who claimed the "Jesus Walks" rapper hit him in downtown L.A., back in 2022, when the man asked for an autograph. He also alleged that West said, "I'm going to make a f—ing example of you," before striking the man. West does not appear to have publicly commented on the case.