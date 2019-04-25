Kanye West Reportedly Starting His Own Church

After drawing thousands to his Sunday Service during Coachella‘s second weekend, Kanye West is reportedly considering starting his own church.

“He is extremely passionate about his faith and wants to share it more regularly with people,” a source close to West told PEOPLE Wednesday. “He spends a lot of time studying and praying, and wants to share his journey.”

The source went on to explain, “Say what you want about Kanye, but he really does want to help people who need support. He understands brokenness and the need for healing, probably more than most people. He believes in the healing powers of music, but also believes that God can step in and heal people’s brokenness and their issues.”

The comments came after Coachella production sources told TMZ that 50,000 festival-goers woke up early to see West on Easter Sunday. It started at around 9 a.m., with West and a choir performing gospel songs. The rapper also performed a new song called “Water,” and other hits like “Jesus Walks.”

The services attracted plenty of celebrities, including West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West and her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. Kylie’s boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, was there.

Other A-listers in attendance included DMX, Lizzo, Donald Glover, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz, Kid Cudi and Chance the Rapper.

PEOPLE‘s source said West has “talked about starting his own church, and what exactly that would be,” adding, “It wouldn’t be the traditional, 3-hymns-and-a-sermon thing. Instead, it would be a way to point people to Jesus through the arts and through a community of people who love and care for each other. He also wants his kids to be raised in faith, and the best way for him to do that is to live out his faith.”

West’s Sunday Services were previously only open to his famous friends, but the success of his Coachella service proved to him he should share his faith with a wider audience.

“Kanye has always said that his vision has always been for people from different backgrounds — races, ethnicities, beliefs, politics — to come together to worship God and love other people,” PEOPLE‘s sources said.

In an interview with ELLE, Kardashian called church “honestly more like a healing experience for my husband” before Coachella.

“It’s just music; there’s no sermon,” Kardashian said. “It’s definitely something he believes in — Jesus — and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

However, Kardashian said the services are welcome to people of all faiths.

“Kourtney’s best friends come all the time and they’re Muslim. All my Jewish friends came on Sunday; they loved it,” she continued. “Everyone that comes understands it’s just a really healing experience with an amazing choir, and amazing messages about love to start off your week.”

While the performances during the Coachella service were well-received, it was not completely without controversy. West had a tent set up to sell “Church Clothes.” As Us Weekly notes, some of the merchandise included $50 “Jesus Walks” socks, $70 “Trust God” t-shirts and $225 crew neck sweatshirts with “Holy Spirit” written on them.

Photo credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella