Kanye West Rants Against Drake, Nick Cannon Over Kim Kardashian Lyrics

Kanye West is telling the world to keep wife Kim Kardashian‘s name out of its mouth.

In a number of heated videos he posted to Instagram Thursday, the rapper lashed out at Drake, Nick Cannon and Tyson Beckford, all of whom have been linked to Kardashian via some kind of drama this year.

“I just wanted to express some things that were not sitting right with my spirit. Now that I’m up out the sunken place I can think and I can just be ‘Ye and express how I feel. There’s a couple of things that I want to address,” he said in the first Instagram video.”

A lot of the scandal West wanted to address was in relation to rumors Kardashian had hooked up with Drake, and was the “Kiki” referenced in his song “In My Feelings,” due in part to that being her longtime nickname with friends and family.

“First of all I want to address Nick Cannon. I understand that you used to date my wife, but you know, you get into an interview, don’t mention my wife,” he continued, in reference to a recent interview with Complex in which Cannon said he didn’t think it was a “far off of a concept” that Drake and Kardashian West had hooked up.

“If someone brings my wife up, say, ‘I respect that man, I’m not speaking on that.’ Don’t be making no suggestions — like nobody f— my wife,” West continues, before turning his attention to Drake.

West first gave a half apology for his part producing the Pusha T album in which the rapper accused Drake of having a ghostwriter and outed him for having a child with former adult star Sophie Brussaux on “The Story of Adidon.”

“Now if I wasn’t in a medicated state I might have thought and had the wherewithal to say, ‘Hey Pusha, don’t diss Drake on my beat and I spoke about that and took accountability for that,’” West said before doubling down on the issues he still has with Drake.

“People making rumors or thinking you f— my wife and you’re not saying nothing…that don’t sit well with my spirit,” he said.

“You know, if I had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name was Renita, and you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn’t make no song called Riri. So when you’re like, ‘Ahhh I don’t know where it come from,’ you too smart for that bro,” West continued. “You know where that come from. Don’t make no record with nothing that can be confused.”

Near the end of his video series, he also addressed Beckford, who sparked drama with Kardashian after insulting her appearance on Instagram.

“As far as Tyson Beckford goes, don’t speak on my wife, bro. Like none of y’all speak on my wife period. What are you talking about? I’m married. We’re in love, we’re a family,” he continued. “All three of y’all, come talk to me. We’ll work it out.”

West said he had posted the videos not to stir up more drama with the trio, but to “express” himself.

“Nick Cannon, Drake, Tyson Beckford, all that wasn’t sittin’ right with me,” he concluded.

Photo credit: Twitter/Kim Kardashian