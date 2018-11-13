Kanye West Debuts Wild New Hair Color After Music Video Shooting

Kanye West is rocking a bright new hair color after a music video shoot this weekend.

West was spotted out in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon with bright pink hair. In photos published by TMZ, he sported a couple of inches of cotton-candy colored hair over his raised eyebrows. He stared right at the photographer, his locks clashing with the neon yellow shirt he wore under his coat.

West was reportedly filming a music video with Tekashi69 on that day. The contents of their upcoming collaboration are unknown, but they were working in a mansion in Beverly Hills, California. The shoot was interrupted by gunfire, though thankfully no one was hurt. Police are searching for the culprits who attacked the two rappers and everyone else on set.

West is apparently keeping the pink hair for at least a while. On Sunday night, he performed at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Dodgers Stadium, according to videos posted by Odd Future’s Jasper Dolphin. West was filmed performing in a Plexiglas enclosure high above the screaming crowd, throwing his body around in an odd mixture of dance and performance art.

LMFAO NAH SON WTF IS YE DOING pic.twitter.com/Uoa0c0oKQJ — andrew⁶ (@lceMelts) November 12, 2018



While he did not look happy to see photographers on the street, he smiled under his new pink hairdo on Sunday. West posed for a photo with Tyler, The Creator after the show. He himself retweeted a few pictures and tweets from the show. Other than promoting his shows, he has mostly kept to his promise to use social media less.

West was not even listed on the bill for the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival — a yearly festival thrown by Tyler, The Creator and his Odd Future collective. It is still unclear whether West showed up as a last minute surprise or a secret guest. Either way, the crowd seemed delighted in videos posted online.

West has changed his tune considerably in recent weeks. The rapper spent much of 2018 making brash, sometimes controversial political statements in support of President Donald Trump. He gave strange interviews and grew combative with other entertainers at times.

Finally, just two weeks ago, West announced that the political rhetoric was behind him. He tweeted that he no longer wanted to take part in debates, feeling that his persona was used to spread other messages against his will.

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” he wrote. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”

West seems to be a man of his word. The rapper is known for his passion for fashion and attention to detail, so it should not go unnoticed that his new pink hair would clash violently with his infamous red hat, should he put it on again.