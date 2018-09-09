Kanye West Kicks Reporter out of Party After Kim Kardashian Question

Kanye west hit a breaking point at the Ralph Lauren fashion show over the weekend when he had a reporter ejected for asking him a question about Kim Kardashian‘s feud with Tyson Beckford.

West was caught on video demanding that the show’s organizers remove a female journalist from the premises entirely. The Sun published footage on Sunday morning, showing the sneaker designer put his foot down on the issue. West seemed deadly serious when he insisted that if the offending reporter did not go, he would leave himself.

“I’ll show you who she is. She needs to be kicked out right now, or I’m leaving. Right now. Let me show you. Do you want to do that, or do you want me to leave?”

“We’ll take care of it,” a woman responded after a moment’s hesitation. West led a small procession back to the gaggle of reporters and cameramen, where he pointed the journalist out.

“She has to leave,” West said. “Malcolm X did not have people asking him questions like that.”

After a brief shuffling confusion, West can be heard speaking directly to the reporter. “You should be very ashamed that you asked that last question,” he said.

Kardashian’s feud with Beckford flared up back in August. Beckford, a model who works closely with Ralph Lauren, criticized Kardashian on Instagram, calling her “not real” in now deleted posts. While his feed has been cleared of nearly all previous posts, West’s outburst at the fashion show did not escape his attention. He posted a screeshot of the news on his Instagram Story, writing “got’m stressing” over the headline.

Kim Kardashian got some flack when she finally responded to Beckford, tweeting, “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it.” At the time, many called this overtly homophobic, though Kardashian denied this later in a radio interview.

“Really, dude? Like, you’re going to body-shame me? Like, okay. Okay. Okay, sis. You’re going to body-shame me?” she told Big Boy on Real 92.3. “People were sending me stuff on his page, he keeps on going and going and going, and I’m just like, dude, that’s so female lame to me. That’s just lame to me. And for anyone to say that I am homophobic with the comment of saying sis? All my best friends are gay, I support the community, I love the community, they love me, that has nothing to do with this.”