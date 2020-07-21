Kanye West Calls out Shia LaBeouf Amid Latest Twitter Rant

Kanye West's Monday night Twitter rant saw him taking aim at a number of big names. Taking to the social media platform just one day after he held his first presidential campaign rally, the rapper sparked concern and raised plenty of eyebrows in response to his tweeting spree, during which he called out actor Shia LaBeouf in a number of tweets.

Amid the flurry of remarks, West claimed that the actor "was deposed to do the first YZY GAP shoot and he never showed up." West and the clothing outfitter had announced a 10-year partnership month for a line of clothes that are "modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points," according to CNN. They were set to debut next year, though it is unclear if that line will move forward following West’s threat to walk away from the deal if he is not put on the company's board. In his series of tweets, West also said that "Shia is cap."

The tweets marked a sharp and sour turn in West and LaBeouf's friendship. LaBeouf had viewed him as a "good man," and West had once viewed the actor as a sort of style icon. In his song "No More Parties in L.A.," West had even name-dropped LaBeouf, rhyming, "I wish I dressed as fresh as Shia LaBeouf." Speaking with Esquire in 2018, LaBeouf had revealed that West had even taken a good portion of his clothing, telling the outlet that he had met West to discuss an unnamed art project and the rapper had asked LaBeouf for some clothes to feature in an upcoming pop-up. LaBeouf, who gave his permission, said that West "took all my f–ing clothes."

In that same interview, LaBeouf further opened up about their friendship, including the rift that was formed after West called him out in a Twitter rant that year, during which he said, "Shia LaBeouf, Kid Cudi feels a way. Call him." LaBeouf said that he had tried to reach out after that, but was unable to get through, though he said that there were no hard feelings and that, "I f–ing love Kanye West."

LaBeouf was not the only target of West’s Monday evening rant. In a series of tweets, the rapper and 2020 presidential hopeful also took aim at his wife, Kim Kardashian, mother-in-law Kris Jenner, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, among several others. He claimed that the film Get Out was really about him, and wrote that his wife had tried to get a doctor to "lock me up."

The rant came amid growing concern for his well being following his first campaign rally on Sunday. Held in South Carolina, the rally featured West making a number of brazen remarks, many of which sparked controversy.