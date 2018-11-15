Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Called out Donald Trump Over This Tweet

Kim Kardashian says that her husband Kanye West called out President Donald Trump over his recent tweet regarding the California wildfires.

While speaking to Variety, Kardashian shared that West immediately got in contact with White House officials to have them convey a message to Trump for him, following the controversial comments.

“When he doesn’t agree with something like that fire comment he will screengrab [and] he will send it to the people close to [Trump] and say that maybe there should be a little more empathy in this,” she explained.

West previously stated that he was going to be “distancing” himself from political situations, tweeting out, “My eyes are now wide open and (I) now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative!!!”

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

It appears, however, that he made an exception in this instance, using his relationship with the President to speak up on behalf of the thousands of people who have lost their homes and businesses in the recent outbreak of wildfires in Southern California.

After news of the fires was reported, Trump took to Twitter to cite what he felt was the reason for the blazes, but many felt that he response was inappropriate.

“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor,” Trump stated. “Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

West is not the only music star to call out Trump on his words, as Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose also publicly chided the President.

“Um…actually…it’s a lack of federal funding that’s at the ‘root’ of the purported forest mismanagement,” Rose tweeted. “Only a demented n’ truly pathetic individual would twist that around n’ use a tragedy to once again misrepresent facts for attempted public/political gain at other’s expense.”

Trump has since “approved an expedited request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California,” because he “wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on.”

At this time, the full extent of the damage that the wildfires caused is unknown.