Kanye West Breaks 9-Month Twitter Silence

Kanye West has broken his nearly year-long Twitter silence in the name of promoting his new music, using the platform on Monday, Oct. 21 to share a release date for his upcoming album, Jesus Is King.

In his first tweet in over nine months, West shared a photo of the album’s vinyl, which is royal blue. He also revealed that the project will be released on Friday, Oct. 25.

The rapper’s most recent message came on Jan. 1, when he tweeted about his opinion of Donald Trump‘s red “Make America Great Again” hats.

One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Jesus Is King will be West’s ninth studio album and was originally scheduled to be released on Sept. 27, though the date was pushed to Sept. 29. In addition to the album, an accompanying documentary film will also be released in IMAX theaters.

“Filmed in the summer of 2019, Jesus Is King brings Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert,” the IMAX release states.

During the weekend of Jesus Is King‘s initially announced release, West held free, no-phone events during which attendees can listen to the album and watch footage from the IMAX film in Detroit, Chicago and New York City. During the the New York City session, Andrew Barber of Fake Shore Drive tweeted that West had said that he would only be making gospel music in the future.

“Kanye also announced that he is no longer making secular music,” Barber wrote. “Only Gospel from here on out.”

According to Rolling Stone, the version of the album that West played during the Big Apple event was incomplete and “is a gospel album in the same way a square is a rectangle: It fits only the most basic criteria.”

After West’s tweet, it was announced that the father of four will preview both the album and the documentary at the Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Tickets for the event are free and available to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. PDT on Ticketmaster.

“Kanye will premiere both the album and the film on Wednesday, October 23rd at a special listening and screening at the Forum in Los Angeles,” the announcement shares, via Variety.

