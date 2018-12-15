Kanye West Hits Back at Ariana Grande for Throwing Shade During Drake Debacle

Kanye West and Ariana Grande got into a sparring match on Twitter this week as West returned to the app and Grande tried to promote new music.

West has been on another fiery streak on Twitter this week, posting long rants in quick succession and calling out other celebrities. As he threw accusations at Drake, Grande released a new song called “Imagine,” and she urged her followers not to be too distracted to give it a listen.

“Guys, I know there are grown men arguing online [right now,] but Miley (Cyrus) and I [are] dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight,” she wrote on Thursday, “so if y’all could please [just] behave for like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.”

I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me pic.twitter.com/T9VXaIj9MX — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

West ignored the sleight until Saturday morning, when he seemed to spend several hours on Twitter. In the midst of a diatribe on mental health and medication, he responded to Grande.

“I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm,” he wrote, “but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me.”

“All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song,” he added later.

Grande seemed to resent the implication that the tweet was meant to promote her song with the help of West’s clout. However, when she got on Twitter on Saturday morning, she seemed concerned about West’s mental health as well, and did not lash out too hard.

with all due respect, i don’t need to use anyone to promote anything. period. i was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women. it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 15, 2018

“With all due respect, I don’t need to use anyone to promote anything. Period,” she wrote. “I was making a comment [about] what men were doing at the time vs. women. It was a joke which I understand now was probably insensitive. I apologize if I was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today.”

One fan responded assuring Grande that she had nothing to apologize for, fuming that West had somehow taken over her triumphant weekend. Grande answered calmly, assuring her fans that whatever happened between her and other stars, “I can also care about their mental health.”

for potentially triggering him? nah regardless of how i feel about a situation, i can also care about their mental health. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 15, 2018

West alarmed many fans and followers on Saturday morning when he wrote several candid tweets about his psychatric medication. He claimed that he was no longer taking anything he had been prescribed, and that it was helping him to be more creative.

“I cannot be on meds and make Watch the Throne level or Dark Fantasy level music,” he wrote, adding “You don’t make ‘Runaway’ on medication.”