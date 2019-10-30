Kanye West Admits ‘Full-Blown’ Addiction to Adult Films Started at Age 5

Kanye West is confessing that his faith in God has helped him kick his addiction to porn and he’s unafraid to tell the truth. The rapper, who recently released his album Jesus Is King, is opening up to the public about how he’s struggled with porn addiction since he was as young as 5, explaining how it controlled almost every decision in his life up until he decided to give it up.

“My dad had Playboy left out at age 5 and it’s effected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life, from age 5, to now having to kick the habit,” the 42-year-old revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1. ” And it just presents itself in the open, like it’s OK. And I standup and say, you know, it’s not OK.”

The “Through The Wire” rapper said that with God on his side, he’s been “able to beat things” that had full control over him.

“With God, I’ve been able to beat things that had full control of me,” West said. Fans will remember when he lost his mother on the operating table, not long before he jumped up on stage during the 2009 VMA’s to interrupt Taylor Swift during her acceptance speech, he started conducting himself in strange ways. Following his moment with Swift, West suffered public scrutiny and for years fans couldn’t pinpoint his odd behavior. Now, he’s admitting that following the loss of his mother, he drowned himself in his addiction which in turn fed his ego.

“My mom had passed a year before, and I had said, ‘Some people drown themselves in drugs. And I drown myself in my addiction.’ Sex. And that’s what fed the ego, too. Money, clothes, cars, accolades, social media, paparazzi photos, going to Paris fashion week, all of that,” he explained before adding that he believes social media can be “detrimental” for its users, confessing that it makes him “suffer” and that he believes it encourages women in a negative way.

“Social media makes me suffer. I suffer from that and by me saying this out loud, I’m sure that there’s other married men that suffer in a similar way that are happy to hear me say I’m suffering. Because social media prompts women in particular, to put out content that they wouldn’t have put out in the past,” he said.

On a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, West voiced his opinion towards his wife Kim Kardashian on not wanting her to wear super revealing outfits because that’s his wife and he doesn’t want to share those intimate parts with the world. While Kardashian is supportive of her husband, she did retaliate a little. However, it’s looking like his days of thinking close to bare naked looks are sexy, may be out the door.

West, who is a father of four now, says his family is of the utmost priority to him these days.

“I have to protect and take care of my family and make sure, with the power that God has put in my hands, that I do everything that I can as the father to provide the best chance at them being the maximum success that they can be,” he said.