Kaley Cuoco’s Wedding Planner Breaks Down Elaborate Ceremony and Reception Details

Actress Kaley Cuoco got married over the weekend, and now her wedding planner is breaking down details of the elaborate ceremony and reception.

“Right after she got engaged, she called me and asked for me to be to be her planner,” Lauren Tatum told E! News. “We’ve worked together for years…”

“30 minutes after she got engaged, she called me and sent me a bunch of pictures, personal pictures,” Tatum went on to add. “The vision was that it was to be romantic and that the animals were to be included and that it would have lots of lights and be sparkly…Romance, animals, 1920s theme and love.”

The two quickly began working to plan the nuptial festivities, which included a number of horse-related decorations, as an ode to Cuoco’s love of equines.

“There were all kinds of flowers; roses, peonies, hydrangeas, pampas grass, and we did a mix of light pink and champagne pampas grass that you see coming out of the big horseshoe altar. You see the roses coming out of the top and that is what they stood in front of during the ceremony,” Tatum described. “Kaley loves the horseshoe. She adored it.”

Interestingly, horses belonging to Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook were also present for the ceremony.

“They had them all put in the barn so they would be in the shots. It was just beautiful,” the celebrity wedding planner pointed out. “They were surrounded by all the horses; the mini horses, the big horses. All the people got to go pet them and hang out with them.”

Following the ceremony, wedding attendees walked a path lined with a canopy of lights to the two-story tent hosting the reception.

“We did the first two-story tent in history that got flown in from Germany. You could go upstairs and look down; it overlooked the bottom and you could see everything. It was very cool,” Tatum said. “Aqua Rain flew in a waterfall that you could write different things into, so it would say KCSquared; it had hearts, paw prints, horses—all different things I wrote in there.”

“It was behind the band. It was a really cool feature,” she further explained. “There was the beauty room, wine room, beer room. A photo booth was set up, an ice luge was set up, dessert room and cigar rollers.”

The reception also featured a place for guests to get foot massages and pick up beauty products.

“The beauty room that we named ‘zhoosh,’ that was a surprise to her…it means primp. It looked like a mini makeup store,” Tatum said, speaking of the pampering wedding attendees were treated to. “Hairsprays, deodorants, lipsticks, men’s things, perfumes like crazy, toothbrushes, dental flosses—anything you can think of…it was in there.”

“It was spectacular. I think everyone was happy. I think the family, Kaley and Karl are happy,” Tatum finally said of the elaborate wedding. “I had one [guest] say it was the best night of their life.”