Kaley Cuoco Reveals Custom-Made 'Nothing Short of Amazing' Birthday Gift From Husband Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook really are the cutest, and in her latest Instagram post, she shared the amazing birthday gift he made for her. The former Big Bang Theory star has shared her love for horses and equestrian riding, so Cook got her something perfect for such a thing. In the post, Cuoco said her husband made her a custom mounting block and she's absolutely thrilled about it.

"I think I'm the only girl that receives this kind of gift from her hubs [two pink heart emojis] a custom (YES he made it) mounting block made from salvaged wood, for our ranch, embedded with my horses actual shoes," she wrote as she sat on the mount herself while waving towards the camera. She then proceeded to explain what a mount was for those not familiar with horses, writing, "For non horse people, this is something used to help get on your horse and it's nothing short of amazing!" She then proceeded to use several emojies to continue expressing her gratitude and excitement.

Fans flooded the comment section, with one writing, "That's love baby," while someone else echoed, "He's definitely a keeper." Another follower said, "That is amazing and so creative. You definitely have a keeper."

Another way Cook celebrated his wife is by posting a photo of her napping to wish her a happy birthday. "Happy birthday angel love of my life," he gushed. "You're an amazing woman and I love everyday together!" Always one to appreciate a good joke, Cuoco replied back with a few emojies including the "cry laughing" face and red kiss lips. The candid photo shows the actress in a chair completely passed out, clearly very tired, with her arm on one of their pets as she wore jeans and tennis shoes.

Cuoco started acting at an early age and quickly became well known for her role as Penny on The Big Bang Theory. However, since the show ended, Cuoco is trying her hand at a more dramatic role, starring in the new HBO Max series The Flight Attendant. During an interview with her 8 Simple Rules... co-star David Spade for Interview magazine, she opened up about why she was interested in taking the role.

"I was flipping through Amazon one afternoon, and I saw a sentence for this book, The Flight Attendant. On the cover was a blonde who kind of looked like me, and the plot was something like 'fun-loving, drunk flight attendant wakes up next to a dead body and doesn't know what to do next and flees.' So I called my team and I said, 'You guys, I just read the most amazing book,' even thought I did not read it. I said, 'Can we maybe check the rights to this?'"

She continued, "And they said, 'Okay, so you read it and this is a book you want?' I'm like, 'Oh yeah.' I had still not read it. I just had a feeling. Six months later, I had the rights." Finally, she revealed, "By then I had read it, and Warner Bros. partnered with Greg Berlanti's company, which is the best thing that ever happened to me. They made it fly as they say."