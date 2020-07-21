Kaley Cuoco's Sister Briana Pushes Back at Haters Who Say She Doesn't Dress 'Sexy' Enough

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco's younger sister, Briana Cuoco, is hitting back at trolls criticizing the way she chooses to dress. After someone slid into her DMs to claim that she doesn't dress sexy enough, writing, "Stop covering up in bulk, you are beautiful and confident woman," in response to an image of her wearing a basketball jersey and leggings, the 31-year-old put them on blast and came to her own defense.

Sharing a screenshot of the DM in question to her Instagram Story, though blocking out the commenter's name to help protect their identity, Briana hit back, according to The Blast. In a message shared with her followers and directed at "anyone this concerns," she candidly wrote that "those of us that identify as female don't need to dress in tight clothes to feel beautiful, confident or sexy!!" She went on to say that "personally, sometimes I feel my sexiest & most confident in clothes that are stereotypically made for identifying males and that's literally no one else's concern or decision but my own!!"

Although the way Briana chooses to dress may not be favored by everyone, there is no denying that she has a great sense of fashion. Her Instagram account is full of images of herself showing off her keen sense of fashion, pulling off everything from sporty vibes to baggy to glam. She is even the founder and creative director for her own clothing line, CULT.

While she is likely busy with her brand, she has also made plenty of time for family amid coronavirus-related quarantines. She has spent recent weeks alongside her sister and brother-in-law, Karl Cook. The Big Bang Theory alum even took a little time out of her schedule to show her little sister's clothing line some love.

Sharing an image of herself and Briana rocking apparel from CULT's athletic wear line back on July 15, Cuoco wrote that she and Briana were "rockin her incredibly functional , comfortable , and flattering workout line [CULT]." She encouraged her followers who are "workout fanatics like us, or want to live in a cute yoga pant," to "order these leggings!!! The material is absolute perfection!! Do it!!"