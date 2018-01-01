Kaley Cuoco Rings in the New Year With ‘Adventures in Babysitting’

Kaley Cuoco has traded fancy gowns and champagne for onesies and milk this New Year’s Eve.

The Big Bang Theory cast member shared a photo of her looking pretty cranky and disheveled alongside friend and makeup artist Jamie Greenberg’s baby girl Rose Sunday.

“Happy almost new year!!” she captioned the photo. “Adventures in babysitting.”

Mama Greenberg also posted a photo of the celeb with baby Rose, this time looking a bit happier, and revealed that Cuoco had watched all three of her kids throughout the day.

Cuoco doesn’t have kids of her own, but is engaged to Karl Cook, who she began dating after divorcing ex-husband Ryan Sweeting in 2016.

The two got engaged on the actress’ 32nd birthday in a sweet moment she shared with fans on Instagram.

Cook posted a video from just after the proposal, with Cuoco in tears with the engagement ring on her finger.

“Honey, how do you feel? Honey?” Cook is heard asking her. “What’s on your finger honey?”

“We’re engaged,” Cuoco says, crying.

“You still haven’t said yes, yet!” Cook says.

“Yes! I say yes, I say yes,” she says as the video ends.

“Who knew my prior post was oracular,” Cook wrote in the caption, referencing a photo he took of the couple at a Target. “Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well…..of she said yes!!!!!”

Photo credit: Getty / Mike Windle