Kaley Cuoco Reveals Rare Glimpse of Her Dad as She Surprises Him for His Birthday

Former The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco shared another rare look at her father, Gary Carmine Cuoco, on Monday to celebrate his birthday. Cuoco and her sister Briana Cuoco organized a surprise party for their dad, just days before Christmas. Cuoco shared a video of herself and her family shocking their dad as he walked into a restaurant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) on Dec 23, 2019 at 7:18am PST

“Tonight [Briana] and I pulled off a miracle!” Cuoco wrote. “[An] epic 70th surprise party for our dad [Gary] and he had no idea. An amazing night filled with his family, old friends and new, incredible food and pure love! Thanks to everyone who braved the rain and made it out. We will never forget it!”

Briana also shared a photo from the party, revealing that about 50 of his friends were at the party as well.

“Last night [Cuoco] + i surprised our dad w 50 of his lifelong friends & fam for his 70th,” Briana wrote. “It was the best ever. love you so much dad!!! happy birthday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by briana cuoco (@bricuoco) on Dec 23, 2019 at 7:33am PST

Gary’s birthday was not the only birthday Cuoco had to celebrate this week. Her husband, Karl Cook, celebrated his birthday on Christmas. To mark the occasion, Cuoco shared a collection of photos from their first months of dating.

“HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO the love of my entire life!!” Cuoco wrote. “[Cook], you are SO Karl and that’s why we love you! You dance to the beat of your own drum, you are honestly authentically you 100% of the time and you bring me more joy than I ever could have imagined. My life with you is perfect.”

Although Cuoco shares plenty of family photos on Instagram, her father usually avoids the spotlight. On Father’s Day, Cuoco could not resist sharing a photo with him though, and revealed that he went to all but one Big Bang taping.

“Happy [Father’s] Day to this guy!” Cuoco wrote at the time. “Attended all my tennis tournaments, became a horse show dad, has missed just a taping of [The Big Bang Theory], and laughs whenever I call and say ‘I brought another animal home.’ He is one of a kind!”

Cuoco’s next big project is The Flight Attendant, which she created for HBO Max. The series is based on a novel by Chris Bohjalian and will star Cuoco as a flight attendant who wakes up in Dubai with a dead body lying next to her.

Earlier this month, Deadline reported that Briana booked a recurring role on the show. Briana famously competed on The Voice Season 5.

Photo credit: Noel Vasquez/GC Images/Getty Images