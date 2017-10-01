Kaley Cuoco Dishes on Her Relationship With Johnny Galecki

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about longtime friendship with her Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki.

On The Talk, Cuoco was asked what the best thing is about having Galecki as her TV husband. She and Galecki dated in real life for roughly two years during the CBS sitcom’s early run, so she said that’s actually help them in their friendship for the long haul.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We dated, so we know each other quite well,” she said.

From there, the 31-year-old actress revealed just how tight-knit they’ve stayed over the years, despite no longer being romantically involved.

“He’s one of my best friends,” she said. “I don’t even know how to describe it. Into an 11-year relationship, he’s one of the closest people I’ve ever worked with, for sure. We know each other really well. We call each other a tag team so we’re always doing stuff together and going in on stuff together. He’s been a great support for a long time.”

As or the pair’s on screen relationship, there’s been ups and downs, but their characters, Penny and Leonard Hofstadter, eloped in the season 9 premiere and have been together ever since.

The Big Bang Theory airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. / Robert Voets