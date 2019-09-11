Kaley Cuoco Honors 9/11 Anniversary With ‘Never Forget’ Post

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram today to share a sweet post in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks that took place in 2001. Simply posting an image of a firefighter hugging a rescue dog, the snapshot raked in more than 90,000 likes and a long list of comments from fans, paying the respects to the fallen.

View this post on Instagram #neverforget 🇺🇸 A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) on Sep 11, 2019 at 4:45am PDT

Fans shared their loving thoughts with the former CBS star, with one fan writing: “Such a sad day in American history so many lives affected and changed directly and indirectly. God bless the first responders who work so hard for so little they are hero’s for what they do and bless the families still living with loses and of course the soldiers who were sent overseas so many lives forever changed.”

“God Bless them all [prayer hands and American flag emojis] .. Neverforget,” anothersaid.

Cuoco isn’t the only one who took to social media to share their thoughts 18 years after the World Trade Center were attacked, along with the Pentagon. Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley also posted a photo of the Statue of Liberty lit up against a night sky with the city in the background while two light beams stand tall in the place of both twin towers.

So many of her fans shared their loving words towards the victims who’s lives were taken that tragic day, along with the family members who were left behind. However, one in particular remembers the moment Air Force One took off with President Bush after all flights were landed within hours of the first tower being hit.

“I worked across the street from where Air Force one was parked at an airport and I remember president Bush taking off. There were Fighter jets in the sky waiting for Air Force one to get up in the air. I lived in Sarasota Florida, and we were scared that the terrorist knew where the plane was and if they did bomb the plane we were a goner it was very scary,” the follower wrote.

Longtime anchor and news personality, Katie Couric, posted a video on Instagram that shared the exact moment she and her co-anchor Matt Lauer were notified as they had to deliver the breaking news to viewers.

Several other celebrities like Tim Tebow, Ginger Zee, and Kate Hudson shared their thoughts with followers as they remember those who lost their lives and sacrificed theirs trying to protect others.