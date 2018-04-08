Kaley Cuoco Enjoys Some Horse Play in ‘Cosmopolitan’ Photo Shoot

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco had a great time horsing around with her equine friends on the set of her Cosmopolitan photo shoot recently.

The actress shared a few shots from the magazine spread on her Instagram Saturday, which featured the star alongside her horses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“@cosmopolitan let me bring my own horses to the shoot! Ummm can you say worlds colliding? We had a blast! Pic up your copy today,” Cuoco captioned a snapshot of her in a cowboy hat and boots, sitting in a field alongside one of her horses.

Another photo of the star depicts her posing in a denim dress as she leads her horse Escarlata.

“Escarlata the [star emoji] of our @cosmopolitan shoot,” Cuoco wrote alongside the sweet photo.

Cuoco has been a longtime fan of horses, and the equestrian has been riding them since she was 15, competing in several shows throughout the years.

The actress is no stranger to the danger that comes with the sport, however, as she recently shared in an Instagram story about a helmet that “saved her life.”

“Ok so I had my bell rung this week if you know what I mean, and I just wanna say my Samshield America helmet literally saved me,” Cuoco wrote on her Instagram story. “This helmet isn’t just stunning and fashionable, it’s safe, and it works, and I will never wear anything else!”

As the social medium is known for its paid advertisements and sponsored posts from many celebs, Cuoco clarified that she wasn’t getting paid for her story. In the accompanying video, the actress showed the helmet in question, which had a small dent in the back of it in the middle of a scraped area.

“This helmet isn’t just stunning and fashionable, it’s safe and it works and I will never wear anything else!!” she wrote on her post.

When she isn’t spending time with her furry friends or fiance Karl Cook, Cuoco stars in the CBS monster hit, The Big Bang Theory, which airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET.