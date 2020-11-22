Tour 'Big Bang Theory' Star Kaley Cuoco's $4.8M Sumptuous Tarzana Mansion
Touted as one of the highest-paid television actresses during her time on the CBS sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco has found immense success in the years since first starting with the ABC sitcom, 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Dating almost 20 years ago. With an illustrious career spanning between comedy and drama and even voice-over work with the likes of DC's Harley Quinn animated series, Cuoco has proven to be a force to reckon with in Hollywood.
Currently starring in HBO's psychological thriller, The Flight Attendant premiering Nov. 26, when Cuoco is not working, the 34-year-old spends time at home. The California native, born in Camarillo, most recently lived in Tarzana, residing in a 7,977-square-foot home spread across its three-quarter-acre lot, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook, who are in the midst of building their dream home — reported to be an equestrian estate in Thousand Oaks — put their Tarzana pad on the market for $4.8 million this past spring. The home, which Cuoco bought from Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom for $5.5 million in 2014, is a gated Mediterranean villa with tropical landscaping perfect for a quintessential California vibe. Scroll through for more shots of the gorgeous house!
The home affords its occupants privacy thanks to mature thick hedges and trees that follow the property line from the entrance gate to encircle the entire property. Behind a large motor court, its entrance opens into a two-story foyer with a curved staircase and starburst chandelier, and inside are six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. The master bedroom includes fireplace, three walk-in closets and French doors that open to the terrace.
The living room's standout features is a swinging settee suspended from the ceiling by ropes, and the walls are covered with black-and-white textured coverings that also extend to the ceiling. The floor is marble and several windows offer views to the lush greenery outside.
The whimsical décor extends into the kitchen, where a cracked silver pattern covers the ceiling and a geometric silver pattern adorns the walls. There are white countertops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances, and bar seating faces a large television and a fireplace and opens to the family room.
The formal dining room retains the home's contemporary feel, with jewel-toned velvet-backed chairs flanking a glass table and thick beige curtains over the windows and French doors. There is also built-in shelving and a detailed ceiling.
The property features a large patio for entertaining as well as a full-covered outdoor kitchen with bar seating. There are also multiple shaded seating areas and a fire pit for entertaining at any time of day during any of California's varying temperatures.
The pool
A California home is not complete without a pool and this one is done in stone, flanked by striped chairs and umbrellas for guests to relax and enjoy the view. There's also a spa, and palm trees circle the estate to complete the sunny setting.
Photo Credit: JC Olivera/WireImage / Keller Williams/Top10RealEstateDeals.com