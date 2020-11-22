Tour 'Big Bang Theory' Star Kaley Cuoco's $4.8M Sumptuous Tarzana Mansion

Touted as one of the highest-paid television actresses during her time on the CBS sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco has found immense success in the years since first starting with the ABC sitcom, 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Dating almost 20 years ago. With an illustrious career spanning between comedy and drama and even voice-over work with the likes of DC's Harley Quinn animated series, Cuoco has proven to be a force to reckon with in Hollywood.

Currently starring in HBO's psychological thriller, The Flight Attendant premiering Nov. 26, when Cuoco is not working, the 34-year-old spends time at home. The California native, born in Camarillo, most recently lived in Tarzana, residing in a 7,977-square-foot home spread across its three-quarter-acre lot, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook, who are in the midst of building their dream home — reported to be an equestrian estate in Thousand Oaks — put their Tarzana pad on the market for $4.8 million this past spring. The home, which Cuoco bought from Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom for $5.5 million in 2014, is a gated Mediterranean villa with tropical landscaping perfect for a quintessential California vibe. Scroll through for more shots of the gorgeous house!