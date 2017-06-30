Kaley Cuoco Snaps Friend Pic, Makes Baby Joke

Kaley Cuoco is cracking jokes about having babies, but it isn’t the Big Bang Theory star that is expecting…as far as anyone knows. The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a pic to show how excited she is that one of her pals is going to have a baby.

@jamiemakeup and I can’t wait till our baby is born so we can dress her exactly like us 😂😍 A post shared by @normancook on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:23pm PDT

The blond beauty posted the snap with the caption: “@jamiemakeup and I can’t wait till our baby is born so we can dress her exactly like us.”

The image shows Kaley Cuoco resting her arm on a friend’s shoulder as the two rocked similar polka-dotted shirts. Cuoco paired the gray and black shirt with Daisy Duke style shorts and pulled her long locks up into a tight bun on top of her head.

When the Wedding Ringer star isn’t sharing pics of her besties on social media, she has been opening up about her ongoing gig with The Big Bang Theory. During a new episode of Actors on Actors, Cuoco, who portrays Penny on BBT, revealed what she believes makes the wildly popular CBS sitcom so successful with TV audiences.

“Our characters have always been lovable. They were the underdogs from day one, and people fell quickly in love with them and wanted them to win, wanted them to do well,” she said.

In addition to the “lovable characters, Kaley also credited creator Chuck Lorre with being the mastermind of the show.

“That mixed with unbelievable writing, and Chuck Lorre. I mean we have this golden god writing behind the scenes and keeping things funny. I don’t how, after this many seasons, they’re continuing with the writing,” she said.

Of course, the show wouldn’t work if the dynamic between the main characters was off. Cuocosays that she and her co-stars – Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, and Melissa Rauch – all truly enjoy each other’s company, which definitely translates on screen.

“We really like each other,” Cuoco said. “It is such a family. You see the relationships on-screen and it comes off to people. Like I said, they fell in early on with these four guys, and wanted them to get the girl and wanted them to get the job. It made science kinda sexy, and it kind of changed things around a bit. We have a lot of fun, we know it’s a big deal. We love being there.”

