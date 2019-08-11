Kaitlynn Carter’s Latest Boat Photo With Miley Cyrus Rocks Instagram

Lifestyle blogger Kaitlynn Carter, who recently split from longtime partner Brody Jenner, has been swept in pop culture’s latest trending story: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s separation. Cyrus and the Hunger Games actor broke up after a long relationship and a marriage that began in December 2018. As the news broke, Cyrus and Carter were vacationing in Italy together and were even seen kissing at one point. It is unclear exactly what the deal is between the Voice coach and the Hills: New Beginnings cast member, but one recent picture of the duo is lighting up Instagram.

View this post on Instagram noi siamo Italiani ora 😊🇮🇹 A post shared by Kaitlynn Carter (@kaitlynn) on Aug 9, 2019 at 11:51am PDT

Before the Cyrus news broke, Carter uploaded a shot of herself, the singer, eyewear entrepreneur Bradley Kenneth and Winsor Choza Pilates owner Saul Choza. She captioned the shot “noi siamo Italiani ora,” which translates to “we are Italians now.”

The shot has racked up more than 42,000 likes, with fans already discussing the pair’s rocky relationships even before the Cyrus-Hemsworth separation news broke.

“She’s definitely not with Liam anymore,” one Cyrus fan wrote, adding a frown emoticon.

One of Carter’s fans added, “Just finding out you and Brody broke up … yikes (you deserve to be happy Kat).”

Some also connected the dots after the “Mother’s Daughter” singer’s breakup was made public, assuming something was going on between the two reality tv personalities.

One fan wrote, “MILEY AND KAITLYNN UM YES,” with another fan replying “[Laughing my a— off] now we know it’s [because] they both newly single.”

Jenner and Carter, who both appear on MTV’s revival of The Hills, separated recently, with the news becoming public knowledge on Aug. 2.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” Scott Newman and Lindsay Maguire, who represent both parties, told PEOPLE. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

An unnamed source then told the publication that the issues that had long been between the pair, who were never legally married despite a recent ceremony, came to a head while filming the MTV reality series.

“Brody and Kaitlynn have had issues for years. It is no secret amongst those who knew them. And the show was not good for them,” the source said. “It got so bad that Kaitlynn had actually moved out before they started filming, but then moved back in. Doing The Hills magnified a lot of things in their marriage. And it became clear that it wasn’t going to work. They both knew it.”

