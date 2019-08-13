Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner Brag About Enjoying Threesomes in Newly Unearthed Interview

Not being shy about the intimate details of their relationship, a newly unearthed interview with Kaitlynn Carter and her ex Brody Jenner reveals the former couple bragging about enjoying threesomes and public sex. Carter has recently found herself in the spotlight, as she was pictured kissing Miley Cyrus following the pop star’s high profile split from her husband Liam Hemsworth. Now, in resurfaced audio from an old, short-lived MTV show titled Sex with Brody, the couple is heard speaking openly and candidly about their sex life.

We have the best sex together. We also switch it up and do fun things as well. We’re not opposed to having somebody else join in on our sexcapades,” Jenner said in the show, as reported by The Daily Mail.

“It’s funny, because a lot of people are always nervous to bring up that subject: ‘Hey, what about having a threesome?’ I truly believe that a lot more people are a lot more receptive than you think,” he added. “And when the conversation was brought up, Kaitlynn said, ‘I actually don’t mind that at all.’ So I was extremely excited about that.”

Jenner then addressed the idea of having sex in public, revealing that he was somewhat shy about it. “I like to be in the confines of my own home,” he said. “I’ve never been into the whole have-sex-in-public-places thing. That doesn’t turn me on, really.

“I’ve done it — like, I’ll go into the bathroom, or the changing room at the Grammys. But not like, let’s just have sex in our car in the parking lot in the middle of a cross street on a summer day,” he continued, then adding, “You can go to prison for that. I’d rather stay out of jail — apparently Kaitlynn wants to go to jail, but I like my freedom.”

Jenner and Carter married in 2018, but had their marriage annulled this year. Cyrus and Hemsworth also married last year, and announced their split around the same time as Cyrus and Carter were seen kissing.

While she has not necessarily directly addressed the situation, Cyrus did share a caption on an Instagram post that seemed to be in reference to her split from Hemsworth.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed,” she wrote.

“My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true,” Cyrus added.

“I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own,” she concluded.