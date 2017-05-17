Twitter Calls Out Kailyn Lowry For Glaring Typo In New Tweet

Kailyn Lowry failed to put her college degree level knowledge on display in one of her latest tweets, and the Internet was quick to point it out.

The expectant mother tweeted: “If you’re gona (sic) post trash get the names & pictures right.”

Most noticeably, the Teen Mom 2 star left out the second “n” in the word “gonna,” which in itself is not a correct word but rather an informal contraction. While it’s highly probable that Lowry simply made a typing accident while writing the message, her followers on Twitter were brutal in calling her out for the mistake.

One user threw shade at Kailyn not only for the spelling error but also for not being bold enough to directly tag the person or people she was referring to in the original tweet.

“If you’re going (how a college graduate should spell that word) to call someone out, @ them,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another user commented: “I had a lot of sympathy for her in the early years but jaysus she’s turned into an absolute dope! it’s the kids I feel sorry for.”

Kailyn Lowry graduated from Delaware State University earlier this year. She took to her blog to share multiple photos from graduation and to express how difficult the process was with her busy schedule given that she is a reality TV star, and raising two young boys: 7-year-old Isaac Elliot (whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera) and 3-year-old Lincoln Marshall (whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin).

“Between teen motherhood, financial hurdles in the beginning, then moving to a new state, marriage, babies and divorce… and then of course just wanting to give up, I (barely) held on,” she wrote.

The MTV star continued by saying: “This has been an extremely long and emotional road for me and for my family. There are a select few people around me that have helped make this possible for me, they know who they are and I’m so thankful for them. I love you!”

