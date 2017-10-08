Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her ‘Horrible’ Plastic Surgery Experience

Kailyn Lowry has revealed she’s done with plastic surgery, and has a good reason.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member recently told Radar Online about a Botox procedure gone wrong. That experience has left her swearing off the practice all together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“No more plastic surgery,” Lowry said. “I tried Botox, horrible fail for me. I’m done.”

In January 2016, Lowry underwent several procedures: a Brazilian butt lift, tummy tuck and neck liposuction.

She also previously revealed she tried lip fillers, but her experience with those was less than positive.

“(I) tried to get lip fillers and had a reaction!” she previously tweeted. “You should have seen them without lipstick.”

Tried to get lip fillers and had a reaction! You should have seen them without lipstick 😂😂😂 https://t.co/9xhLzPLvjH — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) June 21, 2016

She had also opened up about her decision to get plastic surgery in her 2016 book, Hustle & Heart.

“I knew that being satisfied with my outer appearance would give me the confidence I needed to face the world head on,” she wrote. “For me, the things that I wanted to change about my body were nagging little distractions from the deeper missions I wanted to work on.”