Kailyn Lowry’s Mystery Man Speaks Out On Twitter About Those ‘Rumors’

Kailyn Lowry's rumored love interest has taken to Twitter to address the rumors that he and the Teen Mom 2 star are romantically involved. Even though they were photographed together in Los Angeles this past weekend, the mystery man seemingly denied having a relationship with the 25-year-old expectant mother. Never pay attention to the rumors and what they assume. — DC 🤡 (@ttcu1) May 9, 2017 He tweeted: "Never pay attention to the rumors and what they assume. A photo of Kailyn and the mystery man, who goes by DC on Twitter, was snapped on the streets of Los Angeles this weekend while Lowry was in town to attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The snap shows Lowry walking a couple paces ahead of the rumored boyfriend. After the picture hit the Internet, the mystery man wanted to make sure that his followers on Twitter saw the actual image. "Here's the real photo," he tweeted. And to top all of it off, Lowry's ex Javi Marroquin weighed in on the new man: 😂😂 lol I'm disgusted — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) May 7, 2017 And if you look into Javi's reactions thread more, followers did not speak too highly about his ex.

Little one ? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT Kailyn Lowry is now pregnant with her third child with her third baby daddy. A source close to the MTV star opened about up about the her pregnancy. "She's seven months pregnant and ready for the birth," the source said while talking to E! News. "She keeps saying how she can't wait for the baby to come. She says she doesn't know if it's a boy or girl. She wants to be surprised." The MTV star is already the proud mom to boys 3-year-old Lincoln Marroquin and 7-year-old Isaac Rivera.

Ancestry DNA & yeah he is... stop with the headlines already. https://t.co/tAB1ef6RHu — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) May 2, 2017 Last week, Lowry confirmed that the father of her third child was Chris Lopez. He has appeared on Teen Mom 2 in past episodes, however, the pair have not been pictured together. Even though he is the father of Kailyn's third child, Chris Lopez will reportedly not be involved in raising the baby. "She really has nothing to do with Chris, the father," the insider said. "She plans on raising the baby on her own." E! News has learned will most likely not seek support from Chris. Kailyn has explained that she knows her decision to have another child was going to be controversial, given that one of the reasons she split from Javi Marroquin was because he wanted more kids and she did not at the time. Lowry said in a blog post: "Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won't agree but I've been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. This is the baby I thought I wasn't sure if I could have. I know this isn't an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time."