Javi Marroquin Says He Still Has ‘So Much Love’ for Ex Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin are finally in a good place after their split — just ask Marroquin.

“I’ve got so much love for Kailyn, it’s unreal and I don’t think anyone will ever understand that,” Marroquin told Us Weekly at the premiere of Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars recently.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans shouldn’t hold out hope for the two to rekindle their relationship anytime soon, but there are no hard feelings here.

Up Next: Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin Releasing Joint Book Series About Their Relationship

“I’m so proud of her and everything she’s accomplished and everything she’s done,” Marroquin continued.

Despite their divorce, the reality fixture said he had a good experience filming the boot camp series.

“This show was amazing. In the house, you’re just trying to keep your mind in it. You’re losing it,” he said. “You go crazy in this house cause you’re confined and the drills and the doctors. But once you leave, you look back and reflect and you take all the experiences and you realize this is what they were after. I’m forever grateful for this show. It really helped me out a lot.”

Lowry said in an earlier interview that her goal was to get the former couple to a good place again so they could parent their son.

More: Kailyn Lowry Gets Candid About Filming ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ With Ex Husband Javi Marroquin

“I was more or less hoping [The show[ would help my relationship with Javi as far as co-parenting goes, and ultimately benefit Lincoln, so to me that was most important. If that meant more cameras, I was going to do that for Lincoln’s benefit,” Lowry said.

The series premieres on WE tv at 9 p.m. Oct. 13.