Chanel Fans Furious Over the Brand Using Cindy Crawford’s Teenage Daughter for This Photo

Chanel is receiving a bit of backlash over its latest promotional image, which stars Cindy Crawford‘s 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber.

The photo is part of the brand’s new handbag campaign and was shared to both Gerber and Chanel’s social media accounts.

In the shot, Gerber wears a crop top and mini skirt as she reclines on a couch, holding a Chanel bag and gazing at the camera.

Many users began criticizing Chanel, writing that Gerber was “too young” to be starring in the ads, while others commented on the 16-year-old’s clothes, with some feeling that she was not wearing enough.

“Seriously? A 16-year-old? What exactly are you promoting?” one person wrote.

“She is beautiful. A beautiful girl. Too young,” added another, while a third commented, “It is no doubt that she is a beautiful young lady..too young, too barely dressed as a 16-year-old.”

A fourth cracked, “She should have a lunch bag, she is a kid!!!”

On Facebook, the brand wrote that Gerber was photographed by Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld at Gabrielle Chanel’s Parisian apartment, an iconic setting for any model to shoot in.

Another photo posted on Gerber’s Instagram account on Tuesday sees her on the same couch, sitting at an angle while donning a white mini dress with feathered accents and a black bow.

The outfits in the photos are classic Chanel, as are the handbags Gerber is highlighting, with the campaign celebrating the brand’s 11.2, Gabrielle and Boy bags.

Gerber has quickly developed a relationship with the iconic fashion house, walking in several of Chanel’s ready-to-wear shows as well as the brand’s Spring 2018 Couture show. This campaign is her first for the brand, a huge achievement for a model who is just 16 years old.

Despite the negativity, the majority of the comments on the shots of Gerber were positive, with many fans complementing the rising star and comparing her favorably to her iconic mom.

“Absolutely obsessed,” one fan wrote of Gerber’s Tuesday Instagram. “Looks just like Cindy,” commented another.

“Firstly, so so stunning,” added a third. “Secondly, legs for daysssss.”

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com